How to preserve your long-distance relationship over holiday break

As the fall semester winds down to a close, there is always an elephant in the room. What will happen to your relationship when you go home for break?

During the hustle and bustle of college life, finding a partner and starting a relationship is very common! However, sometimes a roadblock appears if your partner’s hometown is far away from your hometown. The fast shift from living less than a five-minute drive apart to hours apart can be very challenging for new relationships. As someone who met their partner my freshman year of college, and spent most breaks in a long-distance relationship, here are some of my tips for keeping your relationship strong when you are far apart!

Stay positive Going long distance can be especially challenging during college breaks. Living on campus means spending almost every day together and if you are not spending every day physically together, you are most likely less than a five-minute drive away. When you are far away during breaks, that connection of being close can feel like the relationship is going in the opposite direction you hoped. Stay positive! Just because you are far away does not mean the relationship is going to end. Keep the mindset that you know you will see them again. Plan virtual dates Just because you are far apart does not mean that going on dates has to end! Today, there are a ton of options to bond with your partner online that are more than just FaceTime or texting. Does your partner like playing video games? One of my favorite things to do with my partner when we are far apart is play a video game that I am obsessed with or they are obsessed with. It is a great way to bond over something you both enjoy! If video games are not your thing, there are a ton of other online activities you could do together such as watching a movie, filling out personality quizzes together or simply going on a virtual walk on Google maps! Canva Have something to look forward to together Going long distances for a long period can be very stressful. When the next time you see each other is very far away, find something to look forward to. If possible, plan at least one time to meet up in their area or yours, or find an event that will be open in the future. Having a countdown of when you will see them or get to share something you are both excited about can ease the tensions of being away for a long time and shift them to excitement for when you can see them next and share a new experience. Photo by STIL from Unsplash Don’t play games This is not the time to post cryptic messages on your Snapchat or Instagram. This is also not the time to make them jealous. These games will not turn out well for your relationship in any way. Additionally, if you see your partner posting or doing something that makes you unsure or jealous, do not play games and ask them about it directly! It is best to let things be said and have your concerns addressed. Communicate when necessary While communication is key, there are times when I want to be left alone or my partner wants to be left alone. While communicating often is great for a long-distance relationship, it is not mandatory to talk to them every single second of every day. By giving each other space to experience your lives apart, the next time you speak will be much more substantial and meaningful for both parties. Share your life with them Just because you are apart definitely does not mean you need to stop sharing things with them! Share what you did every day and if anything exciting or funny happened! Did you see a funny TikTok or Reel? Send it their way! These are simple and easy ways to keep communication going! Photo by You X Ventures on Unsplash

While long distance can be challenging, remember to communicate with your partner if you have any worries and make an effort to keep the relationship going! A strong long-distance relationship can lead to a stronger, more connected relationship when you see each other again!