Galentine’s Day: The importance of celebrating platonic love

From the very beginning of February, it seems like every store you walk into is covered in pink hearts, chocolate-covered strawberries and flowers. It can feel inescapable and even suffocating if you are trying to avoid the presence of Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day is often seen as a holiday meant to celebrate the romantic love present in your life. This can become difficult and disheartening if you’ve found yourself with no romantic interest come February 14.

I have seen countless messages across social media about how ridiculous the holiday is and how miserable it makes people feel. However, I believe this holiday is about much more than just romantic love – it also provides a time to celebrate the friendships in your life.

The term Galentine’s Day originated from the popular comedy, Parks and Recreation in the episode “Galentine’s Day.” Deputy Director Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, declares February 13 as the official day of celebrating friendship through Galentine’s Day.

“Oh, it’s only the best day of the year. Every February 13, my friends and I, we leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies,” Knope says in the episode.

It can be easy to get swept away in the idea that romantic love is the ultimate goal worth striving for, but it is equally as important to celebrate the people who have had your back through life’s toughest moments.

As life gets busier and busier, platonic relationships can be put on the back burner. Galentine’s Day provides a great day where you can set aside some time to nourish those friendships.

Taking time to celebrate these relationships can strengthen your bonds with your friends while reminding you that love can exist in many forms, not just romantic ones. It reminds us to cherish the love we already have around us, rather than chasing an idealized version of romance that is often portrayed in the media.

Plus, celebrating in February allows you and your friends to take advantage of all the cute pink and red decorations available at the store, to create a fun atmosphere for your evening. Many companies also take advantage of the idea of Galentine’s Day, providing deals and decorations catered toward a night with friends.

Even if you have found yourself in a relationship this February, that doesn’t exclude you from being able to celebrate with your friends. And although we can show our friends love at any time throughout the year, this special time allows you to set a specific time to have some fun.

Galentine’s Day can be celebrated in any way that fits your friendships. Maybe it looks like a night of baking and watching rom-coms, a paint-and-sip class or a fancy dinner with the girls.

No matter how you choose to celebrate, a Galentine’s Day with friends is sure to bring some love and cheer into your February.