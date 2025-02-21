From intern to insider: My first New York Fashion Week experience

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One moment, I sit in class, taking notes while watching video examples of past runway shows, and the next I’m navigating the shows at New York Fashion Week.

In New York, I met industry professionals, walked in shoes not made for walking, and navigated bustling crowds to visit the many pop-up shops. As a student majoring in Fashion Merchandising and an intern currently working for a fashion magazine, attending New York Fashion Week felt like stepping into my dreams of the future. Despite the gorgeous garments and amazing experiences, many lessons remained to be learned.

In August, I started an internship under Aimon Ali. Ali is the founder of the Fashion Talks Foundation, and through this, she created the Fashion Talks Agency as well as the Fashion Talks Magazine. Every February and September, Ali invites her interns to attend NYFW with her so that they can have the opportunity to network with those in the industry, attend runway shows and pop-up shops and make deeper connections with the other interns.

While I thought I was prepared to step into one of the biggest fashion capitals, nothing could have prepared me for the excitement of being able to actually get a glimpse into the industry. Starting with meeting Chanel Iman and then heading out to a few pop-up shops, our trip was off to an excellent start.

Although runway shows and pop-ups are incredible events to attend, I would have to say that the most memorable part of this trip was the team meeting Aimon Ali set up for her interns. At this dinner, she wanted to surprise us all with a special guest to come and speak with us and answer the many questions we all had. This special guest was Kaiya Williams. Williams is an entrepreneur, speaker, mentor, author and podcast host.

When Williams walked into this dinner, she had a beaming smile and was radiating confidence. She told us her story and how she grew into the woman she is today. When follow-up questions were being asked, Williams answered with advice that would not only just stick in my mind for the rest of the trip but, I’m sure, every other intern at that dinner table, too.

Her infamous quote “Closed mouths don’t get fed.” was a big topic for the night. This statement means that those who make themselves known, by asking for what they want or making statements through clothing or interactions, are the ones who get what they want because they fight for it. It’s understandable to be shy and growing up many girls were taught it was better to stay quiet and unseen, but if you never ask for what you want, how are other people supposed to know that you want it?

Another strong piece of advice that she had given us was that there could be many people doing the exact same thing as you, the difference is that they are not you. Once you find that thing that separates you from the crowd, you will be seen and noticed. All the advice given to us through the night stayed with us all and will for the rest of our careers.

For the final days of the shows, we were officially given invitations to a few runway shows. These shows were The Global Fashion Collective and The Art Hearts fashion show. Being front and second row for these shows allowed me to visit an entirely different mindset than the one I had before. Before this trip, all I could think of was the brand names and the models wearing the clothes, but all I could think of now was the artistry behind these fabrics. The ideas and the art that were created into outfits were unbelievable to witness.

By the end of this trip, I was exhausted but exhilarated. Not only did I get to go to many incredible events, but I learned lessons that will not only stick with me but will also help guide me closer to my dream career. Going to NYFW wasn’t just a cool trip, it was a reminder that there is a world full of people with dreams as big as mine who are working their way there too. There was a sense of belonging that stuck with me the entire plane ride home. That is where I am supposed to be.