Five food chains taking Halloween to the next level

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

With Halloween creeping just around the corner, many companies are celebrating the season in a scary big way. These five restaurants are offering special treats or deals that can help you get in the Halloween spirit or make your day a bit sweeter.

Dunkin

On Oct. 1, 2024, Dunkin unveiled their new Halloween-inspired menu featuring a munchkin bucket, a new drink and a specialty donut. The new drink, the Potion Macchiato, is a spooky take on a regular macchiato beverage with espresso and milk. However, this Halloween drink features a new marshmallow Ube flavor. The sweet flavoring complements the bitter notes of espresso and turns the drink a magical purple color. Available hot and iced, this drink can make for a great addition to any brisk fall morning (or maybe a 70-degree fall morning, given Ohio’s weather record). If spiders scare you, fear not—this one is friendly. The specialty spider donut features a classic frosted donut (with purple icing!) topped with a chocolate munchkin and icing legs draped over the sides. It’s the perfect before-class sweet treat! This new Halloween menu also features the MUNCHKINS Bucket, which contains 50 MUNCHKINS, some covered in festive orange and black sprinkles. The bucket itself is decorated with Halloween symbols, making it a perfect addition to any festive decor (or it could double as the perfect base for a “boo basket”)!

Chipotle

Show up dressed to impress at Chipotle on Halloween to get a terrifyingly good deal. Guests who show up in their costumes will be given a $6 entree as part of Chipotle’s “Boorito” deal they do each Halloween. Guests can take advantage of this deal starting at 3 p.m. on October 31st, available until the restaurant closes. This year, select locations are staying open until midnight to allow more people to satisfy their late-night cravings. (NOTE: The Kent location will not be open until midnight). While there are no costume restrictions or requirements to get the deal, the brand did reveal their Chipotle-inspired costumes in collaboration with Spirit Halloween, for those looking to take it to the next level.

Applebee’s

If you’re looking for some boozy Halloween fun, Applebee’s is a great place to start. Applebee’s is offering $10 Boo-zy buckets, in festive flavors. The Franken-mama bucket comes in a vibrant green-blue color, complete with a gummy brain. The Dracula’s Juice bucket combines Patron Silver Tequila with Ole Smokey Blackberry Moonshine, triple sec, strawberry and lemon flavoring. In addition to these festive concoctions, the chain is offering $1 Zombie margaritas. Like the Franken-Mama bucket, the dollarita comes topped with a gummy brain.

papa johns

Papa Johns is bringing back their Jack-o’-lantern pizza for this Halloween season! This thin-crust pizza can serve a large group, perfect for a scary movie marathon, pumpkin carving party or Halloween pre-game. It comes decorated with a pepperoni smile and olive eyes. Also on the menu is the Halloween Bundle meal which combines the festive pizza with some cheesy bread and a two-liter pop of your choice.

