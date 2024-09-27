Fashion Trend Forecasting For Fall 2024: As Seen on Your Favorite TV Icons

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is something so magical about witnessing the shift into the fall season. Seeing the leaves change from bright green to burnt orange and feeling that perfect autumn breeze or the excitement in your chest as you enter your favorite coffee spot to order their newest line up of fall beverages. I feel fall is one of the most magical times of the year.

However, one of my favorite aspects about fall is completely changing my wardrobe from tank tops, shorts and bikinis to sweaters, slacks and scarves. I think fall and winter are seasons where you can become the most creative fashion-wise. Finding out different ways to layer and piece together your garments can bring a new excitement that summer doesn’t always satisfy.

That being said, dressing for a colder environment can always be a tad more stressful, especially when the pressure of fast-paced fashion trends get involved. I know the dreaded question of “what are we wearing?” begins to loom over my head whether I want it to or not.

It got me thinking, why not take fashion inspiration from some of my favorite characters portrayed in the media? After some digging, I realized that these fashionistas have already paved the way for some killer pieces that line up with the latest fall fashion trends. All of these characters come from the ’90s and early 2000s, meaning that, although these pieces are popular right now, they are considered timeless and can serve as staples in your closet for years to come.

Suede

To be honest, I hate to even categorize suede as a trend because of its timelessness. Suede is one of those materials that you can add to any outfit and immediately make it interesting. It can be used in a casual sense, such as a suede blazer over a basic top and jeans, but it ultimately makes the outfit look more put together and elegant. Whether it is in the form of coats, shoes or bags, suede is definitely catching everyone’s attention this fall.

What better character to start off with than our stylish friend Phoebe Buffay? Phoebe is not only known for being one of the greatest characters in the “Friends” series (in my opinion), but she’s also known for having impeccable fashion taste. In the image below, Phoebe is repping a beautiful chocolate brown suede vest. She has paired it with a long-sleeved blouse underneath, along with a cream-colored maxi skirt. I think this portrays such a fun way to incorporate suede into an outfit that executes the fall aesthetic perfectly.

FUr Coats

Despite its elegance, fur can be quite a controversial topic, especially in the fashion world. When thinking of purchasing a garment made of real fur, it can be seen as unethical. However, debates have sparked on the true sustainability of second-hand fur vs. faux fur. Although it is a complicated discussion, it comes down to what personally aligns with you best. No matter what, fur has always held great value in a wardrobe because of its luxury status. Even though it has never fully gone out of style, fur has become incredibly big in the last few years, especially in the form of coats.

It would be a crime to talk about fashion intermixed with TV and not mention the iconic Carrie Bradshaw from “Sex and the City”. Carrie’s closet is something that I dreamed of when watching the show. From her Manolo Blahnik pumps to her Fendi baguettes, I often questioned how she was so worried about Big when she had a masterpiece of a wardrobe.

Pictured below is Carrie in one of her infamous fur coats. A fur coat is a statement piece, meaning it can be thrown with anything and remain the center of attention. I have seen a lot of athletic-wear, such as adidas basketball shorts, being worn with more lavish garments such as a fur coat. I think it is an innovative way of intertwining opposing pieces to fit together in a coherent and stylish way.

Skinny Scarves

Who said it’s too early to throw on a scarf?

Well…it is a valid concern considering fall weather can still be slightly warm. Skinny scarves serve as the perfect alternative before bringing out your big knitted scarf for winter. In my opinion, skinny scarves are one of those accessories that are extremely underutilized. I think it is a great way to add a pop of color to a neutral base, while also bringing a mix of textures when combined with other pieces.

Of course we needed some inspiration from one of the most stylish TV moms out there, Lorelai Gilmore. “Gilmore Girls” is notorious for its correlation with the autumn season. Every time fall rolls around, I get excited just thinking about rewatching my favorite comfort show. Not only do I want to steal Lorelai’s witty and charming personality, but I also want to steal her immaculate closet filled with fall gems.

Patterns

Patterns bring an endless amount of creativity when dealing with the details of an outfit. For decades, patterns have been a significant part of runway fashion, but it has made quite the resurgence in everyday wear. Some popular patterns for the fall season are animal prints, such as cow hide or leopard, and plaid or gingham prints. Patterns also typically work well with any color, making it easy to correlate shades in an outfit. Any kind of pattern can bring a familiar yet enticing look for this upcoming fall season.

The last character I have provided for some trendy fashion inspiration for this fall is none other than the queen of patterns herself, Fran Fine from “The Nanny.” What makes Fran stand out is her ability to pull off eccentric patterns and colors in a chic way. Fran’s pieces were usually runway garments with designers such as Anna Sui, Chanel and Tom Oldham.

Fall is the perfect time to experiment with your style and find out what works best for you. Looking for inspiration while I watch TV, flip through magazines or even observing the people around me has helped me open my mind to a whole new world of fashion.

Start with watching back your favorite fall TV shows and movies. I bet you will find so many outfits to take inspiration from that you wouldn’t have noticed before. Whether they are on trend or not, incorporate what you like into your own closet and have fun curating outfits. I hope you got some inspiration from the trend predictions above and are ready to rock your wardrobe this fall!