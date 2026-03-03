Fashion school in New York City: The truth behind the glamorous life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a little girl I was always trying to peek through my sister’s door to catch a glimpse of a rerun episode of “Sex in the City.” I was inspired by the fashionable group of hardworking women exploring friendships, relationships and most importantly: themselves. It became my true destiny and dream to one day move to New York and work in the fashion industry. I would sketch women’s workwear collections and give my mom a run for her money in The Children’s Place. I would style coordinated outfits for school and produce fashion shows with my sisters as supermodels.

I think I may have been inspiring my mom as well, as by the time I turned nine years old, she took us in for our first photoshoot. I was imagining myself on set with full lighting, makeup and hair production. With two sisters and a big imagination, every day already felt like being on set with a full production.

Vogue recognizes the program as one of the best fashion schools for design, marketing and beyond (Vogue, n.d.). Attending a Fashion School highly accredited by Vogue is a dream come true, saying that from Kent, Ohio. But when I found out that Kent State School of Fashion offers a Study Away program in New York City, I was entirely intrigued and knew that I had to take advantage of this opportunity.

In August of 2025, I packed my bags and moved into an Airbnb on the Upper East Side in Manhattan with a girl I had met once, Madi. I was overjoyed, scared, overstimulated and inspired to start this new journey. I’ve been waiting to share more about my experience moving to New York City for five months, interning, and being a student at our Fashion School. My ever-so glamorous dream turned into a reality that was unexpectedly still such a dream, but with so many trials and tribulations. Which entirely made the whole experience so much more rewarding.

I quickly learned while moving into our Airbnb that New York City is a toxic relationship, and one that gets you down a few times, and rewards you with such a beautiful moment, that it erases all of the bad – weekly. Firstly, driving in the city is not for the weak. Along with walking, biking, running, subway-ing and living in the city – but we’ll get there.

Tears were starting to form within the first 30 minutes as my mom and I looked at each other in confusion and shock, “What do we do now?” We screamed in the car, on a busy one-way street, parked illegally in front of my new apartment building. First lesson learned: maybe hire a moving team…or bring your dad.

There was exhaustion, Advil, showering three times a day, the heat of late August and 25,000 steps a day. Again, providing my mom with a run for her money, but we had a great, informational first week in New York City. It was our first time riding the subway together and exploring different parts of the city we’ve never been to.

Within the first week, I had been invited to Philadelphia to join my boss on a buying appointment at URBN Headquarters, went to the U.S. Open with friends, took my first Core Power Pilates class, saw my favorite landmarks like Grand Central Station and Central Park and got a fly infestation in my apartment bedroom window. Once again, New York balanced hardship with unforgettable reward.

Academically, I was surrounded by professors whose industry experience constantly amazed me. Their professional connections came alive through guest visits, critiques and real-world insight. My favorite course was Product Development, where we created a semester-long project developing a Fall 2026 collection for a brand of our choosing. The project included line sheets, tech packs, research, mood boards, trend forecasting and merchandising strategy. Working toward a tangible end goal, especially for a brand I dream of working for one day, made the experience incredibly fulfilling.

Another highlight of the Study Away program was Study Tour, a course that brought the classroom into Manhattan itself. Each week, we met with industry professionals and explored different corners of the fashion world through studio visits, museums, stylists, designers and leading fashion companies. The experience depended heavily on the professors leading it, and fortunately, every professor I encountered was genuinely passionate, supportive and extremely cool.

Alanna Martine Kilkeary / Her Campus

However, where I truly saw growth and an expansion of industry knowledge was my internship. I worked as a Wholesale Intern at HATCh Inc. Showroom and acted as an assistant to the Sales Director. The New York team was small, but mighty – where I learned from four amazing, kind women, and worked with two other spectacular interns. On the second day of my internship, I traveled to Pittsburgh to meet with the Nuuly buying team at URBN Headquarters, located in the Navy Shipyard. I was so excited for this opportunity because I had always wanted to work at URBN, and I’m inspired by the portfolio they’ve built with most of Gen Z’s favorite brands, from Anthropologie to Free People, Nuuly and more.

The daily tasks at my internship were fulfilling from managing the showroom operations, prepping for our two Market Weeks, hours of steaming samples and excel. I felt that it truly prepared me for post-grad life and it gave me clarity on what I wanted to do in the future, and that is pursuing a sales career. The Market Weeks were the most interesting, as I would assist the Sales Director, but was truly astonished by her industry knowledge. She knew what pieces were best for each buyer, and they believed in her. One of my other favorite days was when I got to speak to a FIT class about my internship experience.

Over these five months, my professional network, confidence and friendships grew exponentially. I feel genuinely prepared for post-graduate life, both through my education and my internship experience, and I now see a clear future pursuing a career in sales within the fashion industry. Moving back to New York after graduation in May no longer feels like a distant dream; it feels possible.

Overall, this was a life-changing, once-in-a-lifetime experience that I will always look back on with gratitude. There truly is nothing quite like autumn in New York.