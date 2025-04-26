Fashion reimagined: How Kent State’s Museum is growing with purpose

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Consistently ranked among the top fashion programs in the nation by “Vogue,” “Fashionista,” “Choice,” Study.com and fashion-schools.org, Kent State University continues to impress with the quality and ambition of its fashion school. With an enrollment of about 25,000 students, the university may be modest in size, but it houses one of the most significant fashion museums in the country. The Kent State University Museum was named one of the top 10 fashion museums in the U.S., and the fashion school itself was ranked number four by Currents NEO.

Founded in 1985, the museum boasts over 30,000 historical and contemporary fashion items. Today, it stands not just as a testament to the evolution of fashion, but as a vibrant, living institution actively shaping the next generation of designers, curators and creatives.

Its latest chapter includes fresh leadership under Sarah Spinner Liska and a new student-focused vision made possible by Lucia Perry, a senior fashion merchandising student and the museum’s first assistant to the director.

In this article, we will explore the museum’s remarkable legacy, its exciting direction for the future and the people behind its re-imagination. I also sat down for a conversation with Liska and Perry to get their insights on fashion, leadership and the evolving museum landscape.

A Conversation with the Leaders Behind the Museum

Q: What are your names and current roles at Kent State?

Dr. Sarah Spinner Liska currently serves as the director of the Kent State University Museum. Lucia Perry is her personal assistant and a senior in the fashion merchandising program.

Q: What are your favorite pieces in your personal collection and your favorite item or exhibit currently in the museum?

Liska’s favorite item is a denim blazer, embellished by student designer Kaitlyn Graham, which she proudly wears. For her, student-made work holds a special place. Lucia treasures a 1994 Yves Saint Laurent brown leather handbag gifted to her on her 21st birthday. In the museum, her favorite exhibit is “Madonna dei femminellə” by John Paul Marabito.

Q: How did you get involved in the museum world? Where does your love for it stem from?

Liska’s journey began in high school through a free art history class at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. That led to an internship in the education department, where her love for museums took root. She later pursued degrees in Art History and Law, driven by a desire to understand every aspect of running a nonprofit museum, blending art, fashion, education and business.

Q: How has having a student assistant changed your experience at the museum?

Having Perry as an assistant has brought new energy and perspective to the role. Liska values Perry’s fresh ideas, passion and ability to connect directly with the student body. Their collaboration not only enhances the museum’s daily operations but also strengthens its relationship with the wider university community.

Q: (To Perry) What has your experience been like assisting the director of such a unique museum?

Perry describes the role as fulfilling and eye-opening. Over the past three months, she has learned the intricacies of museum management and gained practical skills in organization, communication and networking. Her experience has not only developed her professionally but also deepened her appreciation for fashion history and curation.

Q: Many students don’t know they can request to view archival pieces. Why is this important and how does it work?

Liska explained that researchers nationwide come to Kent State to access the museum’s 30,000-piece collection. Viewing archival pieces can spark creativity and deepen historical understanding. She shared a powerful example in student designer Michael Moore, who based his Fashion Student Organization runway look on a Vivienne Westwood gown from the archives. His design won Best in Show and now stands proudly beside the original Westwood piece in the museum.

Q: Can you tell us about the re-merchandising of the Dixie Lee Davis Museum Store?

Perry took on the project with enthusiasm, starting with reorganizing the jewelry and changing the layout to create a more open and welcoming environment. Her goal was to appeal to students, staff and visitors alike. The result was not only a more visually appealing space but also a financial success, as sales nearly doubled from $9,000 to $16,000 per semester.

Q: Are there any upcoming events or exhibits visitors should be excited about?

Liska highlighted Kent State’s Annual Fashion Week as a major event for the museum. This includes a “Sip and Sketch” session in partnership with KSU Fitzz, curator-led tours and special artist talks. During this time, the museum expands its access and programming, offering guests an immersive cultural experience.

Q: What advice would you give students interested in working in museums?

Liska encourages students to think beyond the surface.

“The museum world is vast—just like fashion,” she said. “There are more opportunities than people realize.”

She emphasizes that the museum hires students through paid roles and internships for credit. Liska explained that you don’t need to walk through every door—but you should know how to find the right one, and help others open theirs, too.

Under Liska’s leadership, the museum is making strides toward accessibility and education. One of the most exciting initiatives is the conversion of storage space into a learning lab—a place where students, faculty and researchers can examine garments up close.

This lab will also house a photography station to help digitize the museum’s vast collection, much of which remains undocumented online. This effort is key to making the collection more available to scholars and creatives around the world.

Currently, about 25–30% of the collection is digitized. Increasing that number is a major goal, and the museum is seeking student interns and photographers to assist in this vital project. Fall 2025 and spring 2026 will see expanded opportunities for students to get involved in this digitization process through internships and paid positions.

Liska also wants to foster a more intentional and peaceful museum atmosphere—one that values connection, education and community-building across generations. With the highest level of accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums, the Kent State University Museum is uniquely positioned to serve both academic and public audiences at an elite standard.

As the museum prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary in fall 2025, its upcoming “Dazzle” celebration and “Sparkle” exhibit aim to pay tribute to its roots while embracing change. The exhibit will reimagine glamour through a modern lens, inviting visitors to reflect on how fashion reflects culture across time.

Founded by Jerry Silverman and Shannon Rodgers in 1985, the museum was envisioned as a way to shift Kent State’s story toward creativity, education and beauty. Silverman’s donation of over 30,000 garments formed the cornerstone of the collection, with the stipulation that the university fund a fashion school in tandem.

Today, that dream lives on stronger than ever.

The Kent State University Museum is more than a collection—it’s a catalyst. Under the leadership of Liska and with the support of passionate students like Perry, the museum is becoming a dynamic space for discovery, collaboration and innovation.

As it heads into its fifth decade, one thing is clear: This museum doesn’t just preserve fashion history—it inspires the future of it.