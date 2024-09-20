Get ready for fall, y’all! Autumn is finally here, and there is so much to put on the bucket list this season! All these activities I am about to share are perfect for anyone in your life you want to make memories with this season– whether that be a partner, a best friend or family members.
Although we hate to see summer go, fall brings joy to so many with all the fun it entails. Sweater weather is here, and you don’t want to miss a second of it! This festive season will be the best one yet with all the memorable activities you can plan! You will definitely keep yourself busy this autumn, so grab your fall candles and cozy blankets and get ready!
- Apple Picking
Apple picking is a traditional fall event that is so subtle yet fun! Go to an orchard near you and experience this memorable activity. When you go home with your apples, you can eat them however like! Whether that be baking a delicious apple pie, making caramel apples or just biting into them.
- Nature Walk
There is nothing better than enjoying the fall scenery, am I right? Bundle up and go on a hike with someone who loves nature and fall as much as you do. Who knows? Maybe you will see some cute animals on your adventure.
- Fall decorating
If you are anything like my family, you love to decorate for autumn. If you are up for it, craft your own decor to perfectly match your taste and it gives you an extra fall task! Or, if you prefer to just to buy items that peak your interest, that is okay too! This activity gets you into full fall mode and is so fun.
- Fall Baking
There are so many yummy treats to make this autumn season, even if you are not a baker! Of course, there is traditional apple or pumpkin pie! Or, if you don’t want to be so simple, you can make apple cobbler, pumpkin cookies, pumpkin cheesecake or candied apples! This activity is fun, even if you aren’t great in the kitchen, because you get to try something new and step outside your comfort zone while making memories.
- Go to a Pumpkin patch
Pumpkin patches are a great fall tradition to get in the autumn spirit. The best part is no pumpkin is the same, and everyone has different preference in the way their pumpkin looks. Also, the pictures are great for Instagram!
- get cozy!
Grab someone you enjoy relaxing with, grab a cozy blanket and put on your favorite fall movie or show! Halloween or scary movies are classic during the fall season, or the “Harry Potter” movies are a fan fall favorite, as well. If you are just looking to binge a fall TV show, though, may I suggest “Gilmore Girls.”
- Play in the leaves
Another fall tradition, getting you to enjoy that fresh fall air! This is a great option, you can do in the own comfort of your front yard. And, it’s free!
- read a new book
If there is a book that you have been wanting to read, but didn’t have time for, read it on fall break! Reading is perfect for this fall season, and fall break gives you plenty of time to get some reading done!
- Go on a coffee date
Nothing screams fall like coffee! Invite someone you want to catch up with along to grab some coffee at a cafe. Sit outside or near a window to soak in the fall experience, and get that pumpkin spice latte while it is still in season!
- Carve pumpkins
Pumpkin carving is a great way to get creative and experience fall. Grab some friends to carve with. and if you are great at multitasking, put on a halloween movie! Show off your skills and personality with a carving of your choice!
- have a backyard bonfire
Fall is the perfect time to grab some friends and have a cozy fire. Tell spooky stories, make some s’mores and enjoy the fall night air.
- Go to a haunted House
If you love to be scared, go to a haunted house with some friends or a partner this fall season!
- Enjoy a football game
Fall is football season, and if you are a big sports fan, consider enjoying a live game during this autumn!
I hope this list helps you find some fun and cozy activities for this fall season!