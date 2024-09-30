Everything you need to know before the new season of ‘The Circle’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

Season Seven of “The Circle” on Netflix came out Sept. 11. Here is everything you need to know before you watch.

If you don’t know what “The Circle” is, it is a reality TV show where the guests are in separate apartments unable to see the others. They have to communicate through the screens in their rooms and post on the newsfeed, much like social media. In the show, the guests are competing to win $100,000.

Throughout the show, the guests have to rank each other with the two highest ranked people becoming influencers. The influencers then have to decide who to block, ultimately ending their chance of winning the prize fund. The person who was blocked gets to then go visit someone face to face before they leave. The interesting thing about the show is that it starts with eight contestants and just because someone is eliminated the number stays the same. New people are constantly joining the game and they keep joining up until the eighth episode.



“The Circle” finale has five contestants and they finally get to meet face to face and meet the blocked players as well. The five players had ranked each other before that and the reveal happens at the end. The viewers also get to vote while the show is running for who the fan favorite is and that person wins $10,000. The prize fund usually stands at $100,000, but it did slightly differ in season four when it was $150,000.

An interesting thing about this show compared to shows like “Too Hot to Handle” and “Perfect Match” is that only the cast differs between the seasons. The prize fund is consistently the same, aside from season four, and there will always be five finalists and someone to win the fan vote.

Throughout the season, the contestants get to talk to one another, without being face to face, and form connections to help themselves be higher up in the rankings. There are also anonymous games that they can use to be shady towards other players and attempt to get people to turn against them and vote them out.

I would have to say that my favorite season was the first one. The cast all had such an amazing bond and friendship and the finalists were all people who had been in there since the first episode. The one thing I would change is that Sammie Cimarelli won the fan vote when it should have been Shubham Goel. All of the players in this season were funny and got along with the new players and tried to build connections with everyone. Ultimately, the people who ended up at the finale were exactly who I wanted it to be. My favorite person on the show ended up winning, and a couple years after that he went on to season one of “Perfect Match.”

While I have not yet been able to watch the newest season, I am excited to see the new contestants and how it compares to previous seasons. That is everything you need to know before you watch the newest season of “The Circle.”