ELF: The ultimate drugstore makeup brand

When you are shopping for makeup but don’t want to break the bank, which brands come to mind? I can guarantee that ELF is one of those brands. ELF (Eyes, Lips, Face) started in June of 2004, and there have been over 20 years of success for this brand. How have they been able to keep up with makeup trends and keep their low prices?

ELF has mastered the art of “duping” which is taking a high-end product and making their own version of it. With the rise of social media, makeup reviews are more influential than ever. Many beauty influencers on TikTok have stated that ELF’s versions of these products are better than the original. The best part? They are a fraction of the price. Let’s take a look at some of the best dupes from ELF and how they compete against the original.

The first and probably most infamous product they have duped is the Charlotte Tilbury flawless filter. This is a complexion product that has extremely light coverage that you can either apply before your foundation for an added glow or use as a skin tint.

The original product was super popular because of its revolutionary formula, but a bottle retails for $49. This is a steep price for one product, so ELF came out with their version. It is called the ELF halo glow and retails for $14. They have the same applicator and serve the same purpose in your makeup routine.

Expanding on the ELF halo glow line, they have an entire section of their brand that dupes Charlotte Tilbury. Some of these products include bronzer, powder, blush and highlight beauty wands. ELF has made all three retailing for $9, while Charlotte Tilbury’s retail for $42.

One thing consumers may have to consider is: Are these products the same size? Or is ELF just using far less product, which is what makes their products so cheap? Almost all of their products are the same size or just a little bit smaller than the original products they dupe.

Another product ELF has successfully duped is the Refy brow gel. This product was special because of its interesting applicator. The bristles attached would serve as a lamination product because of the dual-ended brush. ELF made their own version that has the same double-sided applicator. The Refy sold for $24, while the ELF sold for $8.

My personal favorite dupe ELF has done is the Pout Clout lip-plumping pen. These are a dupe for the Tarte Maracuja juicy lip plumpers. Again, the applicators were what drew the public’s attention to this product. Tarte’s are $25 while ELF’s are $8. The formulas of these two products are very similar and I think the shades that ELF offers are beautiful. These are pigmented lip gloss formulas that you can pump up using the bottom of the product.

A skincare product that the ELF Skin line has duped is the viral Glow Recipe dew drops. This is a very recent product from ELF. Their version is called the thirst burst drops. The ELF version retails for $12 while the Glow Recipe watermelon niacinamide dew drops retail for $35. These are supposed to give your skin an inner glow and layer very well with any makeup you add on top. These can be used in your skincare routine as well.

Finally, one of the most well-done launches ELF has made is the release of the ELF bronzing drops. These are a dupe for the Drunk Elephant bronzing drops. The Drunk Elephant drops retail for $40 while the ELF drops retail for $12. What makes these bronzing drops stand out is their ability to mix with a moisturizer to apply before your makeup, or for a no makeup day. Another appeal of the dupe is that ELF offers three shades, while Drunk Elephant only offers one.

With these products, I believe ELF has mastered the art of “duping” amongst their audiences for more affordable, but great products.