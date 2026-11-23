This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you a new student at Kent State University who needs ideas for cute, fun dates? I’ve got you covered. Here are all of my favorite destinations to go to with my partner!

Picnic at Franklin Mills Riveredge Park

Located downtown just off of River Street, Franklin Mills Riveredge Park is the perfect place to share a meal with your partner, and then take a walk together after. I always like to bring a picnic blanket so my boyfriend and I can sit in the grass. There are plenty of restaurants nearby to get your food from as well, but if you’re a student like me who tries to avoid spending money, the Student Center has plenty of options for you. I typically grab food from there and bring it to the park with me. It has also been strangely beautiful and warm in November, so there is still time to be outdoors! View this post on Instagram

Maddalena’s Date Night

Maddalena’s is a nice, hole-in-the-wall Italian restaurant on North Water Street with a limited menu, but delicious choices. I visited with my boyfriend back in August and we were both surprised with how good the food was! As a vegetarian, they have great pastas to choose from, but if you are a meat-eater like my boyfriend, then you will be happy to know that they have a great seafood selection. Maddalena’s is definitely our go-to Italian restaurant in Kent, and it should be yours, too. View this post on Instagram

Looking for a quiet, casual date spot? Last Exit’s got you covered. With excellent coffee and books to offer, Last Exit stands out from other coffee shops in Kent. With plenty of tables and a wide variety of books, vinyls, CD’s and DVD’s, you and your partner will be entertained for quite a while. I really love their hot chai and their lattes. They also have poetry nights every now and then, and sometimes live music. If you find yourself wanting a caffeinated drink, then stop in with your partner for a good time.

About half an hour from Kent, there is an antique store called The Bomb Shelter in Akron. They have all sorts of cool things, ranging from vintage cars to an old telephone booth and even a photo booth. They also have an old Pac-Man machine! No matter who you are or what you like, you will find something that catches your eye in this store. I have been twice since March and saying that my boyfriend and I love this store would be an understatement. View this post on Instagram