While it might seem odd, I never thought my chosen career path was stereotypically “unreliable.” I’m a senior studying fashion design and creative writing here at Kent State University. Taking myself back into the depths of my memory, there never was another career path–not for me.

I’ve always loved art, fashion and literature. My chosen major was one I had firmly decided on since the age of 12. For six years, I researched school after school, profession after profession. This is not to say I chose my dream job and dream school, and nothing has changed since. I never would have thought I’d end up at Kent State. What I can say, is I was always a creative. I was the girl who took seven art classes in high school and loved writing because it was fun (I’m not exaggerating in the slightest). So, it was pretty known to me and to my parents I was going to end up in a creative field of work.

In truth, the realization that my chosen career path is considered unreliable or unconventional didn’t come to me until last year. I wish I were kidding but, I’m not. Not once did my parents or older brothers deter me from pursing what I wanted and loved to do. It is because of this fact, that I unfortunately didn’t know that many parents do deter their children from pursuing creative professions. I was unaware that I was—according to society—setting myself up for years of unstable work and income. My family has been nothing but supportive for me, so I hate that it took me so long to realize how incredibly lucky I am to have that.

So, what does it mean to choose passion over a paycheck? Especially in the world we live in today, where no jobs seem to be secure? For me, personally, it means putting my happiness and well-being above leading an extravagant life. I’ve chosen a profession where I will need to work—and work hard—to get to a high-paying position, but I’m okay with that and there’s a reason why.

In sixth grade, my history teacher told us how he made the decision to do what he loved over making a higher salary. He chose to be a history teacher because it is what he loves and enjoys doing. He wakes up, excited to go to work, thrilled to teach. Which was evident to me every time I sat down in that classroom. I had never much cared about history before his class. There was never a dull moment. He made lectures and projects engaging and fun. So, I will never forget what he told us: You can choose to make a lot of money, or you can choose to do what you love. Just keep in mind that if you choose to do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life. Those words have always stuck with me.

There is a high chance I won’t make six figures, but I will set out to enjoy whatever job I end up in. I chose passion, and for me, I can already see the results. I am a year away from having to start my first “big girl job” and I’m thrilled with the many possibilities laid out before me. My mom often says: “If you don’t like where you are, move, you’re not a tree.” Which I have tried to keep in mind. First, by choosing Kent—a school I never would have thought of when looking into schools for fashion design— and now choosing whether I want to write professionally, or If I want to try and pursue costume design. As I said, there are so many possibilities. I just hope that whatever I do in this world is something that brings joy to my life and to the people around me.