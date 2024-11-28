Casting the future: The importance of diversity in live-action adaptations

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A first look at the new live-action “How to Train Your Dragon” movie, which is set to release in June of 2025, has left fans amazed and wanting more.

Co-writer and co-director of the original animated movie, Dean DeBlois, has taken on the role of director and writer of the live-action version. This has given fans hope that the movie stays true to the visuals and storyline of the original.

People were quick to recognize this, even criticizing Disney’s live-action movies by pointing out the similarities between the animation and Dreamworks’ live-action version from the trailer alone.

Although feedback for the movie has been quite positive, controversial conversations have sparked over the character Astrid, who will be played by actress Nico Parker.

Many have already expressed dismay on social media when the cast was revealed back in March, saying that Parker does not resemble Astrid and, therefore, is unfit for the role. People began pointing out Parker being black, saying the story would be inaccurate, considering Vikings were historically white. Yet, this is a fictional children’s movie about dragons.

This is not the first time Parker has received backlash for playing a character in a live-action release. In HBO’s “The Last of Us,” Parker played Sarah Miller, who was originally depicted as white with short blonde hair. In a statement Parker made to Yahoo Entertainment regarding the negativity she was receiving, she stated:

“If young kids watch the show and feel they’re in any way represented through race or hair or anything, that’s 10 times more important than anyone who doesn’t like it because they don’t like to see different people on their screen.”

For a long time, diversity in the film industry was lacking significantly. Most people of color could not see someone who looks like them when watching a movie or TV show, and that is a problem. Why? Film has an immense influence on society as a whole, whether others recognize it or not.

What people see on the screen, especially as children who are very impressionable, can manifest itself in the world we live in. Being able to relate or be understood through a creative process like film is something everyone should be able to feel. To this day, people of color are categorized into stereotypical roles and not given fleshed-out characters and in-depth storylines like their white peers.

Similar situations have occurred in the past, including Halle Bailey’s role of Ariel in Disney’s live-action “The Little Mermaid.” This left social media in a frenzy over Bailey’s physical appearance compared to Ariel’s, specifically when it came to her being black.

Children are often more unaware of the world around them until they get older, which is why Bailey playing the role of Ariel is important. Both Bailey and Parker’s roles do not focus on race but on a story that children can enjoy and experience with someone who resembles them. It is sad to say that this representation was probably one of the first times many black children saw a well-known character like Ariel look like them.

@jendayis682 Do you understand how it feels for our babies to see themselves in the fairy tales that the world said wasn’t made for them. Say what you want and complain all you want I hear nothing over the joy and excitement this little girl has over seeing a person that represent her. #littlemermaid #MarleyGraceWORLD #littlemermaid2023 #blackgirlrepresentation #BlackGirlSeeThemselves ♬ original sound – JendayiS

When it came to Bailey, most of those sharing racist views about the casting never focused on Bailey’s attributes, like her incredible vocal range, which fit the role of Ariel perfectly. This is the same case for Parker, who has showcased in previous roles her capabilities as an actress. It seems as though people believe that since a person of color does not resemble the original character physically, it means they cannot be a better match for the role than a white person.

This is why diversity in film is so important and why Parker playing the role regardless of media backlash is significant. It shows the strength it takes to step out in an industry full of hate to create a better and more accepting future for everyone.

“How to Train Your Dragon” is a movie I adored growing up. Although I have never been the biggest fan of live-action remakes, I think the movie already looks phenomenal, along with the cast. When I see people of color being cast in live-action movies, I do not see it as a ploy for diversity but a step towards inclusivity. Parker’s role as Astrid is an example of this, and I am excited to see her bring Astrid’s character to life!