This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Carrie Bradshaw’s a mess. She writes late into the night while smoking cigarettes in her unkept New York City apartment while contemplating every decision she’s ever made in her life. There are many instances where she’s seen somehow turning every conversation over lunch with friends into a rant about her complicated lover Mr. Big.

Carrie’s situationship with Mr. Big starts in the very first episode of “Sex and the City,” and continues to haunt Carrie for the rest of the show. In the pilot episode, Carrie bumps into a passerby and drops her purse on the ground. Suddenly, a tall, handsome, older man catches her eye and begins to help her pick up her items.

Later in the episode, Carrie runs into him at a party and later ends up in a cab with him afterward, where she asks him one of her “I couldn’t help but wonder,” questions.

“Have you ever been in love?” Carrie flirtatiously says to Big as she leaves the car.

“Absof*******lutely” he responds with a grin on his face.

From there, the saga of Big continues throughout the entirety of the series.

Many people believe Big never deserved Carrie and view him to be a walking red flag or just an outright terrible person. Others find them to be soulmates and think their great love story is a flurry of passion and heartache, a testament to always fighting for the one you love. I find both views to be valid, but I can’t help but see them as the perfect match.

Though they affected each other in the most harmful of ways, when they were good, they were good. Though many people hate their toxicity, it was necessary for them to pursue a relationship.

Both of them consistently sent each other mixed signals like when Big told Carrie he wasn’t able to be in a relationship right now, then moved to Paris and got engaged to Natasha. Carrie does something similar when she’s dating Aidan and cheats on him with Big, but then gets back with Aidan and is even briefly engaged to him.

My point is they were both messy people full of passion. Though Big turned around and married Natasha after telling Carrie he didn’t want to get married, I believe he did care about Carrie and found her to be his greatest love, but admitting that to himself was too hard. Both Big and Carrie were messy, but Big didn’t want to admit to his messy tendencies.

Natasha was pure class. She was pearls and a Sunday afternoon. Carrie was free-spirited. She was a pack of cigarettes and a late-night writing session. While Carrie was ready to clean up the mess with open arms, Big wasn’t ready to admit that he was just as messy as her, if not more.

When Carrie meets Aidan, it is what she believes is to be the perfect romance. Aidan’s just a good guy. He’s nice to Carrie, nice to her friends and always makes time for her. This may seem like the obvious choice to some people because who wouldn’t want to be with someone who’s nice to them? But I think I understand where Carrie is coming from by choosing Big over Aidan in the end.

When Carrie met Aidan, she initially lied to him about being a furniture designer and even quit smoking cigarettes. Cigarettes were a Carrie Bradshaw staple throughout the show, and she always reached for a cigarette for a moment of relief. Though cigarettes are bad for you, I can’t help but wonder if being with Aidan was changing who Carrie was? If he really wanted to be with her, wouldn’t he have been able to put up with her smoking cigarettes?

In the middle of her relationship with Aidan, when Carrie realized she couldn’t resist Mr. Big and ended up cheating on Aidan with Big. She also started smoking again, returning to her roots and allowing Big to influence her every move. When Aidan finds out about this, of course he’s upset, but also ends up forgiving Carrie for her mistake. They get back together and are even briefly engaged.

While they are together for the second time, Carrie tries to build a friendship with Big. This includes calling each other to discuss their current relationships or failed date nights. Very much similar to “When Harry Met Sally” before they admitted their feelings to each other. Obviously, this ended up upsetting Aidan and led to them calling off their engagement.

In the end, Carrie controversially ends up with the love of her life, Mr. Big. The man she could never get over. The man who made her crazy. Nobody else was able to handle the slippery slopes of Big and Carrie. Making them the perfect toxic soulmates.