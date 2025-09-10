Book recommendations that will only take ‘A Matter of Time’ to read

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a “reckless fever, lovestruck girl I’d tease” type of mood? Here are a few book recommendations inspired by “A Matter of Time” songs that, “like clockwork,” anyone can fall in love with.

“Love Girl:” “The Seven Year Slip” by Ashley Poston

Although “The Seven Year Slip” is not my favorite Poston romance, this book had me kicking my feet and squealing every time overworked Clementine West fell further in love with Iwan. The book follows West moving into her aunt’s apartment, discovering that it can transport her seven years in the past, and meeting Iwan. Try as hard as she might, West attempts to resist Iwan’s flirtatiousness, but the more time they spend together, the more comfortable she feels opening up and taking risks.

“Castle in Hollywood:” “Didion & Babitz” by Lili Anolik

“Didion & Babitz” and “Castle in Hollywood” both focus on a broken friendship with a Hollywood backdrop. “Didion & Babitz” examines the lives of writers Joan Didion and Eve Babitz, centering on the trajectory of their careers and the end of their friendship.

Readers don’t have to be familiar with these two women’s works to enjoy reading about their lives. Anolik not only presents research that would excite fans of Didion and Babitz, but also creates a compelling story of two writers attempting to make their names known in Hollywood during the ‘60s and ‘70s. This recommendation also gets bonus points because Laufey credits Didion’s writings for convincing her to move to Los Angeles.

“Carousel:” “Nights at the Circus” by Angela Carter

Too on the nose? “Nights at the Circus” focuses on the larger-than-life, physics-defying Sophie Fevvers, an aerialist who claims to be born with swan wings. With the mystery behind Fevvers’ physique, American journalist Jack Walser chronicles his time spent with Fevvers on a circus tour from St. Petersburg to Siberia, taking readers on a whimsical-fueled carousel ride of a journey.

“Too Little, Too Late:” “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald

“The Great Gatsby” is a classic example of unrequited love and yearning for it, making it the embodiment of being a little too late to confess love. Told from the perspective of Jay Gatsby’s new neighbor, and cousin of his former love Daisy Buchanan, Nick Carraway, the book follows Gatsby’s rise to wealth and his attempts to relive the past. Besides its focus on love, the book offers a great reflection on the American Dream, making readers question what will actually offer them fulfillment in life.

“Forget-Me-Not:” “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller

The Laufey Book Club has previously recommended fans of “Forget-Me-Not” to read “The Song of Achilles,” and I understand the reasoning behind this suggestion. “Forget-Me-Not” very much sounds like a classic Greek epic poem, recounting leaving one’s homeland and loved ones behind to venture to the unknown, which does mirror the plot of “The Song of Achilles.” Miller’s novel focuses on Achilles and his close friend and love, Patroclus, as the pair ventures off to fight in the Trojan War. This book will always be a must-read recommendation for me.

Now, when Laufey lovers have too much time on their hands, they can reach for any of those books, fulfilling their need for whimsical and romance-motivated stories.