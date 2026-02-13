Blooming and bashful: Why blush is the new focus and how to use it this Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.



From the drag queen-inspired eyeshadow looks to the fresh-faced “no makeup” makeup, I’ve noticed a rising trend on the runway and in the magazine pages: blush. To say that surprised me would be an understatement. Often feared for its ability to turn a gorgeous canvas into a clown college application, blush hasn’t been in the makeup product spotlight for some time now.

I remember when a contouring map resembled a brown and beige edition of Twister, and eyeshadow took the world by storm with every color on the wheel. Then, lip kits came on the scene, bushy brows were given the royal treatment and skincare routines had a six-product minimum.

In recent years, it’s been blush’s turn to shine.

Everything from the “jelly donut” trend for applying blush to “watercolor blush,” this underrated makeup staple has been hitting the ground running. Strawberry blush, cherry blossom blush, Marie Antoinette blush, the looks go on and on.

Even Vogue couldn’t help but agree when they reviewed the rosy-pink sensation back in December.

Celebrity makeup artist Lisa Eldridge said, “Blush itself has always been far more than decorative. Today, it’s about self-expression, a way to convey mood, drama and personality and lean into the joy-sparking moments of makeup application.”

So, with blush blooming into the makeup must-have for clean girls and Renaissance ladies alike, and of course, in the spirit of the holiday we all blush for, I’ve decided to share a blush-focused look to get you in the spirit of the season.



What you’ll need!

-Two kinds of blush! A lighter pink blush and a darker blush. The shades will depend on what works best for you! Just make sure one is lighter and one is darker.

-A highlighter. I’m using a shimmery one for additional whimsy, but use what you like.

-Your usual skin prep and coverage base.

-Mascara/Lashes.

-Eyeliner (optional).

Step 1: Prep the skin

Not enough people think to prep their face before makeup, and if you want a dewy pink glow, your concealer cannot be flaking off into the atmosphere. A clean face, using your personal routine and finished off with your favorite moisturizer 30 minutes before you begin, is a lifesaver for preserving a smooth finish on your face before you’ve even started. Then, put on your makeup primer.

Step 2: The base

The blush will be the star, so contour and eyeshadow will be taking a step back as we want to embrace a pinker, more flushed look, so lighter coverage will be key. Both foundation and concealer may not even be required; they certainly weren’t for me. I just went in with a light concealer to even out my skin tone, but please do as much coverage as you like.

Remember to put a light layer of setting powder first if you’re using a powder blush. Ignore this step if you’re using cream blushes.

Step 3: The blush (round one)

Despite being our main attraction for this look, you’re going to want to start slow.

For powder, grab a fluffy brush for application, take your darker blush and gently begin at the apple of your cheek, the part that puffs up when you smile, and brush it up your cheekbone towards the sides of your face, across from the corners of your eyes.

For creme blush, gently dot a small amount onto the apple and carefully blend it upwards with either a small brush, a sponge or your finger.

Step 4: The blush (round two)

Go back in with a brighter pink blush and blend it into the cheeks, but not into the side of your face. We want to create the illusion of a pink gradient from the higher ends of your face and into your cheeks.

Step 5: The nose

With a small eyeshadow brush, take your blush and gently dap a tiny bit of it on the bridge of your nose.

Step 6: The highlighter

In the area between your cheeks and the sides of your nose, apply your favorite highlighter.

Apply additional highlighter to tip of your nose, just under the blush.

Step 7: Powder

If the blush or highlighter is found to be too intense or not blended in enough, go back in with a little translucent powder to blend the colors into your makeup.

Step 8: The eyes

Start at your lids and, with your highlighter or an eyeshadow that is a few shades lighter than your skin tone, gently blend it in and towards your corner crease.

Then, take your bright pink blush and apply it to the inner crease, blend it with the lid base until the lid is softly tinted pink.

Take your darker blush and apply it to the outer crease and gently blend it into the inner crease to create the shadow for this look.

Apply a thin layer of the darker blush to the under eye.

Highlight the brow bone under the makeup and the tear duct corner.

Optional: Give the top outer rim of each eye a thin layer of eyeliner to define them, or get in the festive mood as I did and draw little hearts around the eye.

Apply lashes or mascara.

Step 9: The lips

Complete the look with some tinted lip gloss.

Once you are satisfied, top the look off with a light dusting of setting powder and/or setting spray!

And just like that, you have a romantic, blushing face perfect for Valentine’s Day! Have a fun time, be safe out there and here’s to your Valentine’s Day being as pretty and rosy as you!