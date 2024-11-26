The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Black Friday has started to lose its steam in recent years. This may be because of the surge of online shopping and COVID-19, or people have just decided to avoid the crowds. Now stores offer their Black Friday deals the whole week of Thanksgiving.

I have grown up doing the traditional Black Friday shopping and it has always been one of my favorite days of the year. So, if you are like me and love shopping for Christmas presents or yourself on Black Friday, here are some of the best places to shop and the best deals to find.

Target

First, I would like to start with a store that almost everyone I can think of will be looking at for Black Friday deals: Target. On their website, they have an entire Black Friday section. It is still about two weeks away from Black Friday, making them one of the stores that start their deals early. Stores like Target always have sales on more expensive items like electronics or cookware.

Since they sell a variety of items, they offer all sorts of deals. The ones I tend to stay away from are the buy one get one 50% off, or the buy three get one free sale. Target offers deals like this on books or cosmetics. This is because stores offer these sorts of deals all year round. It is important to do your research with deals for Black Friday so that you will be saving yourself the most money.

kohl’s

One store that I always make sure to shop at is Kohl’s. Since they have recently added Sephora, it makes shopping there even more valuable. This is because you can buy cosmetics, clothing and accessories all in one place. Kohl’s has always had great Black Friday deals, and I buy a lot of Christmas presents there.

They offer products for all ages and name brands like Nike and Adidas. They also have a Black Friday page already which shows a great number of their deals on clothing. They also have a deal displayed that for every $50 spent, you get $10 in Kohl’s cash eligible for the week of Black Friday. Being signed up for their credit card or being in their rewards program will give you the best deals for Black Friday.

Best Buy

The last store I want to touch on is Best Buy. If you are looking for anything new in the technology department, Best Buy is the place to go. I remember seeing people fighting for TVs or appliances. This year they have tech deals for as much as $200 off. They have new Black Friday deals every Friday leading up to Thanksgiving. For stores like Best Buy, this is the best time of year to invest in tech for either yourself or for gifts.

In conclusion, shopping on Black Friday is an experience that I think anyone who loves shopping should do. It is the one day a year that you can go shopping at five in the morning. Even though the Black Friday traditions aren’t what they used to be, now you may know some places to shop either in-store or online.