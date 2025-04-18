Anxieties of a liberal arts student amidst the current climate

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To be frank, attending college and crossing the threshold into adulthood in the current political and economic climate has been a bit anxiety-inducing for a liberal arts student such as myself. I am currently studying English at Kent State University, and while both my education and extracurricular engagements have been extremely fulfilling, I fear the transition into the real world post-graduation.

Kent State essentially acts as a sanctuary for many students because of its dedication to promoting diversity and equity within education. However, many institutions or industries cannot afford the same dedication to providing constituents with such treatment. The pressures of pursuing further education and my career in this climate have left me feeling overwhelmed with anxiety.

Although I am merely a sophomore (soon-to-be junior), the fears of what is to come next still keep me up at night. My plan at the moment is to continue my education and pursue a Master’s in Library and Information Science. However, libraries and education itself currently appear to be under attack by the governing body of our nation.

On March 15, EveryLibrary published a statement on Trump’s attack on Federal Funding for Libraries, which explains that in his Executive Order, (E.O.) he stated that IMLS (Institute of Museum and Library Services) must be reduced to its “statutory functions,” alluding to the possibility that “this E.O. could result in cuts to the core functions of IMLS.” Further information regarding this issue can be found here.

This direct attack on libraries impacts my pursuit of a career within this field, at least within the public sphere. However, the implications of this executive order, including the loss of “critical programs and services within state libraries, museums and archives” and “systems of support to the individual public, school and academic libraries,” are much more severe.

Libraries are not just places to get books; they also act as safe havens and places of community for certain individuals. This cut in funding would not only impact the current systems in place, but also the employees, volunteers and patrons of the library.

Additionally, the American Civil Liberties Union published an article explaining Trump’s attack on the Department of Education. This article describes how another Executive Order has been put in place to begin the dismantling of the Education Department.

This E.O. essentially erodes the Department’s ability to carry out the responsibilities Congress has mandated by law, including protections for student rights and governmental oversight of the data surrounding “unjustified racial and disability disparities in discipline, academic performance and access to resources.” To further investigate this situation, you can read the following article: Trump’s Department of Education Attack Explained.

The dismantling of the Department of Education would have significant negative implications on the lives of students regarding the assurance of equal opportunities to education, despite the department’s prior congressionally mandated duty to ensure the best education for all children.

With all of this in mind, I’m sure you may be able to comprehend my anxieties regarding both pursuing further education and a career within libraries amidst the current climate, and I haven’t even mentioned the current economic climate with a possible recession, housing crisis and tuition eternally on the rise.

Hopefully, this commentary wasn’t too much of a downer, but I want you to know that just because things may look rough up ahead, I do not intend to change my course of action for either my education or career. It is times such as these when we must continue our dedication to education and support the institutions and voices that are in place to keep education widely available.