Alex Warren: Gen-Z’s Newest Mainstream Pop Obsession

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The path from starting with nothing to joining the popular Hype House, and now becoming one of the newest mainstream artists, Alex Warren has been taking the music industry by storm, completing one tour after another.

After just concluding his sold-out world tour, “Finding Family on the Road,” in Perth, Australia, on September 12, Warren continued promoting his music, including his newly released album “WILDCHILD.” He also appeared on The Voice on October 12, serving as the battle advisor for Team Adam Levine during the battle rounds of season 30.

FROM THE BEGINNING

A major inspiration for Warren’s music originates from his family, specifically his father, who passed away from kidney cancer when Warren was nine years old. Before his father’s death, he introduced Warren to artists such as Coldplay, Linkin Park and Train while also being the one to hand Warren his first guitar, igniting a spark of an early interest in music.

Following his father’s death, Warren went through many hardships, such as his mother struggling with alcoholism. Once he turned 18, he was kicked out of his home, becoming homeless for several months and sleeping in friends’ cars while also struggling to afford necessities. Despite these challenges, music is what pushed Warren to keep moving forward and would eventually result in him finding an outlet for his experiences through songwriting (GRAMMY and Netflix Tudum).

Fast forward to the present, on August 28, Warren released his sophomore album, “WILDCHILD.” The album’s final song features an electric guitar solo from John Mayer, one of Warren’s father’s favorite artists. The song also references Warren’s childhood nickname and serves as an emotional letter to his father (American Songwriter).

“The album really shows where I am in my life today. Compared to my first album, which feels like a man who is broken, this one is a man who’s trying to heal,” Warren said to American Songwriter. “It’s been really nice to be able to confront those feelings and also be able to share them with the world to give everyone a transparent view into my life.”

THE HYPE HOUSE ERA

Before becoming a big major artist in the music industry, Warren gained popularity through YouTube and TikTok, eventually becoming involved with the Hype House, a collective of content creators famously known for their TikTok videos. His wife, Kouvr Annon, was also a member of the group, which was co-founded by Daisy Keech, Thomas Petrou and Chase Hudson. His time with the group assisted him in growing his online audience before departing in 2022 to focus more on his music career.

FROM SOCIAL MEDIA TO THE MUSIC INDUSTRY

Although Warren first gained recognition through social media and the Hype House, music eventually became his main career priority. After leaving the Hype House in late 2022, Warren continued working hard to establish himself as a recording artist, using songwriting to share personal experiences and connect with listeners.

As his music career developed, Warren released his debut album, “You’ll Be Alright, Kid,” on July 18, 2025. The album features songs inspired by his personal experiences, relationships and struggles, including “Carry You Home,” “Ordinary,” “Bloodline” ft. Jelly Roll and “Eternity.” These songs helped introduce listeners to different parts of Warren’s life and experiences. The album allowed audiences to connect with him beyond his online presence through themes of grief, loss and happiness.

Warren continued building on that momentum with his sophomore album, WILDCHILD, released Aug. 28, 2026. Through his music releases and back-to-back touring, he continued to establish himself as a recording artist, setting the stage for the mainstream success that followed with “Ordinary.”

TAKING OVER THE MAINSTREAM

After releasing his single “Ordinary” through Atlantic Records, it wasn’t long before it reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, where it spent 15 consecutive weeks at the top, remaining the longest-running single at number 1 (Billboard).

The song was also named Billboard’s Song of the Summer in 2025 (Billboard). With the song remaining at the top of the charts, Warren went on to win Best New Artist at the 2025 MTV VMAs. Alongside with winning Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2026 iHeart Radio Music Awards (People).

As his popularity has continued to explode, Warren began making more appearances across mainstream entertainment. Recently, he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the TODAY show and CBS Mornings, providing him several opportunities to discuss his music and growing career.

As of late, Warren was a part of the event “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” alongside Alanis Morissette and participated in an “An Evening With Alex Warren,” a live Q&A session hosted at the GRAMMY Museum, where he could share more about his experiences as an up and coming artist. His growing presence in television and music events has demonstrated how his career has further expanded beyond just social media, where he originally started.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR ALEX WARREN?

While you may have missed Warren’s previous world tours, don’t fret, as he has announced he will be continuing his “Finding MORE Family on the Road” tour, beginning on December 4, in Abu Dhabi. Additional tour dates may be announced as the tour continues (Live Nation).

Alongside his tour, Warren has several other appearances scheduled for the remainder of the year. These include hosting the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on November 14, the iHeart Radio Channel 955 Jingle Bell special December 8 in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena and Z100 Jingle Bell on December 11 in New York City at Madison Square Garden. With these upcoming performances and appearances, fans will have more opportunities to see Warren as he continues to increase his presence in the music industry.