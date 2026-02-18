Addison Rae’s fashion is ‘2 die 4’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Rising pop star Addison Rae, who was recently nominated as Best New Artist at this year’s Grammys, is having her ‘it girl’ moment, and so can you. From Madonna to Britney Spears and the ’80s to the 2000s, Rae has used fashion as her way of paying tribute to the pop star legends and decades that inspire her both on stage and off.

Stage Style

On stage, Addison Rae is fearless. She’s incredibly strategic about her brand image, how she presents herself on stage and what she gives the audience, but she does it all in a way that doesn’t feel inauthentic. She lets you into her personal taste, just not her personal world. She gives you just as much as she feels comfortable giving and then walks away without an ounce of regret.

Just looking at the way she moves and holds herself, you can immediately tell she’s comfortable in her body. This comfort aids in selling her image. Though many of her stage looks happen to be on the more revealing side, they’re sensual in nature, not sexual. She isn’t focused on selling sex; she’s selling confidence.

Her looks are also all very connected to femininity and the idea that there is strength within being feminine. Her outfits go from fluffy tutus and white lace to short skirts and glitter-covered garments that hug her curves. Everything she puts herself in accentuates the idea of power behind girlhood.

Rae is also focused on channeling familiar princesses of pop not just within her stage presence, but through iconic fashion moments. From double mic moments, a good low-sitting hat and fishnet pairing and bedazzled bras to tutus and cone bras, she has been utilizing iconic pop fashion moments from Britney Spears and Madonna to create a sense of pop nostalgia.

Street Style

Addison Rae’s street style is rooted in authenticity. Her style is easy eclecticism; many of her outfits appear as if she simply picked some of her favorite pieces out of her closet, because they were her favorites, and threw them on. Almost all of the time, even in interviews and press moments, she’s seen without makeup. She’s fun, she’s girly, she’s authentic and, most importantly, she’s not untouchable.

Instead of using fashion as a status indicator, she uses it as a way to connect with her fanbase, and rather than putting on a front of refined perfectionism like many other celebrities, she leans into her brand of eclectic authenticity. Her choice to appear intentionally messy and imperfect in front of her audience means she connects more with the concept of humanity rather than the idea of celebrity, making her appear more relatable.

Take, for example, her love for Louboutin heels. These classic red-bottom heels are usually worn as a high-status symbol and kept in pristine condition by their owners. Rae, on the other hand, wears them to the ground. In fact, many of the Louboutin’s she sources are bought second-hand. It’s not about status for her; it’s about dream fulfillment.

Another huge part of Addison Rae’s street style is confidence. Whatever you wear, you have to do it with confidence, otherwise it can read as though you’re inauthentic and unsure of yourself. Many of her iconic style moments are grounded in the idea of ironic fashion. She has even mentioned before how she is influenced by character dressing.

A lot of her street outfits are inspired by the 2000s and 2010s, with heavy influence from off-duty Spears looks, even going as far as to create Britney references within her paparazzi photos. Think vintage Victoria’s Secret lingerie as day wear, animal print and metallics as a neutral, heels as an everyday shoe and pop music as your bible.

If you only remember one thing, let it be this: wear with confidence.