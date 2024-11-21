Activism and ‘slacktivism’: Becoming politically engaged after the election

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

With the results of the 2024 Presidential Election and Donald Trump being named the president-elect, many are eager to take part in political advocacy like participating in 4B, a feminist movement where women reject heterosexual relationships as a method of earning societal respect.

For some like Izzy Stewart, a communications manager at R Strategy Group, having a willingness to be provocative within her local community has led her to become politically engaged working a part of the nonprofit organization.

During this year’s election, Stewart worked as a communications director for Issue 55, a tax proposed in Cuyahoga County, on cigarettes to create funding for local, nonprofit arts and culture organizations.

“I live here, Cuyahoga County, I’ve grown up here and I think I’ve always been drawn to arts and culture, so I kind of just moved right in [the campaign].” she said.

This was Stewart’s first time leading a campaign allowing her to gain confidence in her skills.

“The campaign is so fast paced and really unpredictable,” Stewart said. “So, everyday I just made sure to show up and work towards success and do what was best for Cuyahoga County residents at the end of the day.”

For those interested in following in Stewart’s lead, there are two forms of activism Stewart discussed which can help college students and others learn to become politically active within their communities.

The first type of activism is “slacktivism” which Stewart said is the base level of activism consisting of making posts on social media platforms.

“[“Slacktivism” is] showing support for an issue or cause without taking any real steps to effect change,” she said.

“While activism is taking those steps whether that be through donations, having conversations or becoming involved within one’s community,” Stewart said.

However, taking part in activism includes being comfortable and confident in those decisions. With this in mind, starting to become politically engaged through “slacktivism” is also a viable option, she said.

“If you want to take it to the next level, you posted the post to your Instagram story,” Stewart said. “It’s then having the conversations after that, making sure you’re talking to your friends about what’s going on, you’re talking to your family.”

For those interested in activism, Stewart said the first step is reading the news daily to understand better what is occurring in their lives and communities.

“[Reading the news] to continue having conversations with people, whether it’s those you’re close with or those you normally won’t,” she said. “I think learning from other perspectives and lived experiences is how you really become engaged.”

Outside of reading the news, understanding politicians’ agendas and holding them accountable becomes important, Stewart said.

“A good place to start is to understand who represents you locally, who’s your major, who’s your city council, who’s your congressman or women,” she said. “Understanding what they do everyday and how it affects our daily lives.”

For those interested in taking part in activism alongside others, there are local organizations like the League of Women Voters of Kent and Kent State Votes, an organization affiliated with Kent State’s Undergraduate Student Government to help encourage student voting.

During these times, Stewart said people should take the time to breath and rest to understand what is happening, so they can be prepared to continue fighting with others.

“The quickest way to action is through collective organizing, so making sure that you find your community, you have your community … have those people that believe in what you believe,” she said.