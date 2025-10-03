A situationship never sounded so beautiful

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some albums are empowering, others heartwrenching and thoughtful and some are made with your situationship of 50 years (and counting). From the land of lost albums, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham’s album “Buckingham Nicks” was just recently re-released, gaining a new type of appreciation with audiences. The collaborative album was originally released just over 50 years ago.

However, at the time of the album, neither Buckingham nor Nicks was even remotely as iconic as they are now. So much has changed since the album was released. Nicks and Buckingham had one of the messiest breakups known to man, Fleetwood Mac became one of the most iconic bands in the history of music and Christine McVie passed away (RIP queen).

All the scandal and heartbreak that Nicks and Buckingham have experienced since the album first came out make the re-release that much more iconic. The album had 10 tracks total, with two instrumental tracks. Deeply personal songs like “Crystal,” love letters to one another in songs like “Stephanie,” and a seven minute song “Frozen Love” that we just can’t stop crying to.

Frequent listeners of Stevie Nicks may be familiar with some of the songs, but this album features the originals that inspired the versions we all know and love. So, if this album was originally a flop, what reviews have changed in the decades that have passed? Here is some insight from a variety of Fleetwood Mac stans about the impact of the re-release.

Grace Dugan, a sophomore visual communication design major and avid Stevie Nicks lover, said, “Overall, I really love the album… hearing the first version of ‘Crystal’ was a magical experience… this album has been on repeat for me since it came out.”

Others said, “the whole thing is now of a legend” and “this is straight up wonderful folk rock.”

And I couldn’t agree more. Knowing what we know now about Nicks’ and Buckingham’s relationship, the layers added to this archived album are almost symbolic. While we could go into the messy relationship that adds said layers, focusing on the music alone was a thrilling listen. This short-lived duo left an undeniably long-lasting impact on the music industry. The album came at the perfect time, so as the leaves fall and the chilly weather sets in, the album can be truly appreciated over 52 years later.

Although we may never see a full Fleetwood Mac reunion, this album is about as close as we will get for the time being. So, whether your favorite is “Frozen Love,” “Crying in the Night” or “Long Distance Winner,” there is something for you to listen to while taking a walk in the park. Say what you may about the complex relationship between Buckingham and Nicks, their chemistry on this album is undeniable.