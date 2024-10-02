The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

Here is my thoughts on “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” after reading it!

Holly Black’s novel “A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder” is the first book in a young adult mystery trilogy. It follows a high school student named Pip as she investigates the disappearance/murder of a young girl, Andie Bell, who mysteriously went missing five years before. Pip believes that the boy who was blamed for the crime, Sal Singh, is innocent. She ends up trying to solve the case with Sal’s little brother, Ravi Singh. They are very determined to discover the truth.

I am a big reader. My favorite thing to do after a long day is lay in bed and read a book. However, I do not tend to read mysteries/thrillers as much as I would like. Since it is now fall, I thought it would be fun to expand my horizons and dive into the more spooky genre. Multiple people have told me “A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder” is a great series. I kept pushing it off because I did not think I would enjoy it as much as other people. I turned out to be pleasantly surprised.

This book is a perfect starter mystery/thriller book. It is a young adult, so there is nothing extremely graphic or scary. The book itself is extremely fast paced and it immediately pulls you in from the start. I do not want to give too much away, but the twist at the end of this book actually had my jaw on the floor! For me, it was completely unexpected. Not only is the overall plot of the book fantastic, the characters are phenomenal. As I read and got more into the story, I became very attached to Pip and her friends. I think she is the coolest and is such a strong female lead. My overall rating of the book was a five out of five! I enjoyed it very much. I have started the second book in the series and I can not wait if this one blows me away as well.

Netflix recently released an adaptation of the book. I have seen a lot of mixed reviews, but I liked the show a lot! They did change a couple of things, but I did not think they were bad changes at all. For the most part, it stuck with the storyline and portrayed the characters very well. The casting was great (especially for Ravi) and I hope they continue to make seasons for each book in the trilogy.