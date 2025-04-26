The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are a reader or have consumed any kind of book content, you have probably heard of “A Court of Thorns and Roses.” It is one of the most popular fantasy book series in the reading community. I have recently finished the entire series, and I have a ton of thoughts I would love to share. I will be reviewing the different books and whether or not I think you should read them, without giving too many spoilers, of course!

I received the ACOTAR (“A Court of Thorns and Roses”) series as a gift about a year ago. I was hesitant to read it at first because of its length. It is a five-book series, and most of them are well over 300 pages. However, I saw so many people talking about it on the internet that I could not ignore it anymore and finally picked it up.

If I am being completely honest, it took me a while to get into the first book. The story follows a human girl named Feyre and her journey to the faerie lands after making one of its rulers angry. It took me a while to connect to her and the other main characters. As well as the world they were living in.

The world building is pretty elaborate and can be confusing if you have not read much fantasy before. As the story progresses it does get easier to follow. Even though the majority of the first book was not my favorite, the ending was spectacular! It made me want to continue reading.

The second book is called “A Court of Mist and Fury.” In my opinion, it did a complete 180 from the first one. It is amazing, and it is probably my favorite book in the series. All of the opinions that the reader has established about the different characters go out the window. I have never read a book where I go from loving to hating a character in a single chapter before reading this book. There is never a boring moment.

The found family dynamics that you see between the characters are so beautiful. That alone had me fully engrossed in the story, and from this book on, I was hooked. I could not get enough and jumped immediately into the third book, “A Court of Wings and Ruin.”

This book was an emotional rollercoaster and was action-filled from the first page to the last. I was on the edge of my seat the entirety of the book. I even enjoyed the short novella, “A Court of Frost and Starlight.” I loved reading a story of these characters having fun and getting to be happy, even if it was only for 200 pages.

The final installment of the ACOTAR series is “A Court of Silver Flames.” I was worried reading this one because I knew it did not follow Feyre and it was no longer in her point of view. Instead it follows her older sister Nesta. I had fixed feelings of her character going into the last one, so I did not know what to expect.

However, I grew to love her as much as (maybe even more than) everyone else. I have never cried harder at a book than this one. The whole series is so good. It is a great series to read if you are in a slump or want to get back into reading. There is a sixth book in the works, and I cannot wait to jump back into this world.