A guide to rockstar girlfriend glam

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the core, a rockstar girlfriend is mysterious, not afraid of challenging fashion norms and is so much cooler than the rockstar she’s dating. She’s effortless in just about everything she does. Here’s all you need to know in order to achieve the rocker-chic look of your dreams.

Style

To build the rocker-chic closet of your dreams, the items you purchase should include some of the key aspects found in every good rockstar girlfriend’s closet like leather, vintage or faux fur, animal print, graphic designs, lacing and silver hardware. Your clothes should have a mix of silhouettes you can pull from to mix and match.

A few staple items to keep in mind are a vintage leather jacket, good pairs of tight leather pants, black jeans, a black mini dress, black tights or fishnets, shorts and/or mini skirts with interesting texture or detailing, graphic tees and baby tees. You don’t have to stick to one color palette, but some of the most common colors found within this aesthetic are blacks, reds, silvers and greys, oranges and yellows.

It’s also good to have a few of your favorite rockstar girlfriend’s in mind as fashion inspiration, like Alexa Chung, Gabbriette Bechtel, Devon Lee Carlson and Megan Fox.

Accessories can make your outfit go from boring to bold. When looking for the right accessories, pay attention to any silver pieces with studs, spikes and other hardware with prominent textures. Accessories made from black leather can also help level up your looks.

In regard to bracelets and sunglasses, the chunkier the better. Almost every rockstar girlfriend has a pair of big black sunglasses in their purse at all times. When styling your accessories it’s best to layer in order to create dimension and integrate new textures into your look.

When it comes to shoes, there are a few important ones to have in your closet: a trusty pair of boots for casual occasions, a pair of boots with a heel for going out, any classy pair of heels (these can also have unique details like studs to help you stand out) and a pair of platforms in any style you like.

Hair & Makeup

If there’s one thing to remember it’s this: the messier the better. The hair that sits on the head of a girl like this is haphazardly styled and slightly frizzy. The makeup that sits on her face is lived-in and most definitely smudged.

You have the most freedom when it comes to hair. It doesn’t matter if it’s curly or straight, dyed or natural or long or short. Some common features include layers or some sort of fringe, but it’s truly up to you.

For makeup, the only thing you need is a good, smudged black eyeliner and a heavy dose of self-confidence. More intricate looks though are most often made up of four main components, a smokey matte eye situation with eyeliner for days, prominent lashes, sculpted cheekbones and a cool tone nude lip with visible liner. You can even add the occasional explosion of silver glitter for an extra touch of fun.

Keep in mind your makeup doesn’t need to be applied perfectly, in fact its better if it’s not!

Some of Bechtel’s favorite products include the Pat McGrath PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil, Mac Prolongwear Paint Pot in Tailor Gray and Mac Lip Pencil in Stone. To watch her full makeup routine, check out her video Gabriette recreates her signature ’90s makeup for Vogue France on YouTube.

Attitude

Lastly, and most importantly, it’s all about how you act. The attitude displayed by a rockstar girlfriend is the opposite of performative, it’s rooted in unapologetic authenticity. It’s not about actually dating a rock star; it’s about confidence and unfiltered expression of self.

She can be found dancing side stage, no care about the eyes and the cameras on her. She is the embodiment of unbothered. She doesn’t spend time meticulously planning out her every move and overthinking things, she simply does what she wants when she wants because she can. People whisper, but she doesn’t listen, she carries on, unmoved by what others have to say about her. Her confident, impulsive and unforgiving nature is what drives her.

To be a rockstar girlfriend is to be infinitely cooler than the rockstar you’re dating.