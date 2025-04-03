A book lover’s dream: Exploring the Kent free library

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have recently discovered my new favorite place to study: The Kent Free Library. With it being located on West Main Street, it is just a short walk downtown and is a great escape from the busyness of campus. Of course, the Kent Free Library is so much more than just a great study spot.

They have a large variety of books, music, movies etc. and there is truly something there for everyone. When I walked in for the first time, I was shocked by how organized everything was and how good of a selection they had. My library at home is nowhere near as big and has little to no tables to do work, so the Kent Free Library was a great surprise in that regard.

Signing up for a library card is super easy and takes less than five minutes at the front desk. Once you have a library card, you can check out up to 75 items at a time—which is crazy. Their borrowing loan period is 14 days but your item is automatically renewed if it is not placed on hold by someone else.

This is great because if you’re a slow reader like me, you don’t have to worry about coming in and renewing the book. You can sign up for text messages or email reminders when your item is close to being due, and if you are late on returning it’s only $0.05 per day.

The library has both new books, like the “Fourth Wing” series by Rebecca Yarros and “Deep End” by Ali Hazelwood, as well as older books like the “Hunger Games” series by Suzanne Collins. They have many different genres of books, including science fiction, nonfiction and even cookbooks.

If you are looking for a specific book, there are computers inside where you can look up if they have a specific book or if other libraries in the area do. In addition, the Kent Free Library partners with apps like Libby and Hoopla where you can read books digitally for free once you’re signed up for a library card.

It is so important to support your local free libraries, now more than ever. Not only do they hold all sorts of physical media and are a free database for information, they also build a sense of community. Whether it’s a book club, a crafting night or a story reading for kids, libraries create opportunities for people to engage with one another and to learn new things.

For example, they just had a Silent Book Club meeting in collaboration with Cleveland Bagel Cafe, where you can meet new people and bond over your favorite books. Events like these are a great way to meet people with similar interests to you, which is why it is so amazing that the Kent Free Library orchestrates events like this.

In addition, libraries provide us with a place to slow life down and disconnect from the digital world, and it is so great that people of all ages can enjoy the space. I find myself doom-scrolling on social media way too much and sometimes it’s good to just dissociate from the technological world for a few hours.

I hope this article encourages you to check out the Kent Free Library or at least check out their website and social media platforms to keep an eye out for future events!