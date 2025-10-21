7 things you should know about Gabbriette Bechtel

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the forefront of the current pop culture landscape sits model, musician and Instagram chef Gabbriette Bechtel. Cheekily mentioned in Charli XCX’s “360” and featured in the single’s music video, Bechtel’s inspiring “it girl” status is reaching new heights. Here are seven things you should know about her.

Longtime Friend Charli XCX Founded her girl group, Nasty cherry

After appearing in music videos, one of which being where she first met Charli XCX, her claim to fame came in the form of a band named Nasty Cherry. The alt-pop girl group was founded by Mrs. XCX herself, wanting to create the girl group she wished she had looked up to as a young girl.

After picking four girls, complete strangers to each other, the Netflix docuseries, “I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry,” followed them as they navigated band dynamics, making music and living together. Despite Bechtel having never before professionally sung, she was chosen as the group’s lead vocalist.

Throughout the show’s two drama-filled seasons, the girls of Nasty Cherry went on to create unique hits like “Win,” “All In My Head” and “Cardamom December,” while exploring their own pop identity.

She has walked For Diesel, Fendi, DSQUARED2 and more

She is represented by IMG Models and has been included on campaigns for major brands like Marc Jacobs (alongside best friend Charli XCX), Bottega Veneta, Nike, Rhode, Savage x Fenty, Aritzia, Paris Texas and more.

Some of her cover credits include CR Fashion Book, Hommegirls, Document Journal, Lampoon, Purple Magazine, L’Officiel Italia and more.

Bechtel also collaborated with MAC Cosmetics on a lip kit featuring the products she uses to create one of her iconic ’90s soft goth lip combos. The kit includes three classic MAC products: the MAC Lip Pencil in Stone, the Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick in Sellout and the Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick in Simulation.

She dreams of becoming a dancer

While in conversation with Highsnobiety, Bechtel delved into her younger self’s ambitious dreams of becoming a professional dancer, “I thought I was going to apply to Julliard. I thought I was going to be on So You Think You Can Dance and be a choreographer and be in music videos,” even bashfully admitting, “I thought I was the best dancer and in my head, I still am, but I’m definitely not.”

In a 2023 interview with British Vogue, she shared that she hasn’t totally given up on dancing, “I was convinced I was going to be a professional ballerina and I still am.”

She thinks Cooking iS “theraputic” and “Eating is sexy”

Cooking and food played an influential role in Bechtel’s life.

“Growing up, my family was always cooking. My mum is Mexican and my dad is German, so there were all these different cultures colliding in our house,” she shared with British Vogue. “They were really experimental and would always have copies of Bon Appétit laid out. My mum would always be putting a twist on a recipe and my dad would be grilling something or making sauerkraut. Family meals were a big part of our life; we’d sit down together after school without our phones and talk about our day, and the cooking process was always a big part of that.”

Though it wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown hit did she start experimenting with recipes herself. Covering her Instagram and TikTok accounts are videos of her making different healthy recipes, most of which feature organic and grain-free ingredients.

Bechtel even hopes to one day release a cookbook of her own, describing it as “a nice coffee table book that you can rip apart” to Elle.

While filming “Spend The Day With Gabbriette in London” for Vogue’s The Secret Life of Models, YouTube series, Bechtel answered the question of why she loves cooking with, “I think it’s therapeutic. Food makes people happy and eating is sexy.”

She Made her acting debut this year

In March, Bechtel made a brief appearance in the new comedy film “Idiotka.”

She then made her full acting debut in July after joining the cast for the new “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” film alongside Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline and Sarah Pidgeon.

The movie is a reboot of the classic 1997 American horror film, starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, that dons the same name.

Bechtel hasn’t said anything in regards to what her future in the film industry might look like, but I know I’d love to see her take on the big screen again.

She has a pet rat

Splinter, the fluffy grey rat often found perched on Bechtel’s shoulder, is no ordinary rat. With a diet consisting of organic cheese and food from Erewhon, she’s made it past two years old, which is a long time considering the average lifespan for a rat is very short.

She’s Engaged to the 1975’s front man

Bechtel has been seeing The 1975’s front man, Matty Healy, since 2023. Though the details of exactly how they met are unclear, it’s likely their mutual connection to Charli XCX, who recently married Healy’s bandmate George Daniels, played a part in it.

Back in June of 2024, Bechtel announced their engagement to the world through a series of Instagram posts. One story in particular featured the big, sparkling black diamond ring Healy proposed with alongside the caption “MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT,” poking fun at the Charli XCX concert they attended the night before.