6 Underrated ’90S & 2000S rom-coms to cozy up with as the weather turns cold

There is no doubt that the ’90s and 2000s were the golden age of rom-coms. During these two decades, we got fan-favorite movies like “10 Things I Hate About You,” “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days” and “Pretty Woman,” just to name a few. Countless rom-coms were being released each year, and while some performed incredibly well at the box office, earning the title of a “classic” rom-com, others were swept under the rug. Whether it was because the plot and tropes were stereotypical or because they simply got trampled by all the other movies clamoring to be the next big thing, these movies are underrated and deserve more recognition.

With the weather getting colder, here are six of my personal favorite underrated rom-coms for you to cozy up with this winter.

Serendipity (2001) by Rob Martinez

1. sERENdipity (2001)

This 2001 rom-com stars John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale as two strangers who have a chance encounter one night in December. After spending the evening together, despite the undeniable spark between them, they separate and leave it up to fate to decide whether or not they would see each other again. Years later, when they are both engaged to other people, Cusack decides to go on a hunt to find the girl that captured his heart all those years ago. This film is one of my favorite movies and I re-watch it every winter. It is the perfect blend of missed connections, wild goose chases and John Cusack.

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998) by Movie Insider

2. Can’t hardly wait (1998)

“Can’t Hardly Wait” follows different characters of a graduating class at a big party to celebrate their graduation, where interesting events and developments ensue. Some characters include Preston Meyers–who tries to get together with his crush and the most popular girl in school, Denise and Kenny– ex-friends who accidentally get locked in a bathroom together, and William–a nerd who tries to get revenge on Mike, the popular jock who has been bullying him for years. This cast is lined with ’90s and 2000s stars, including Jennifer Love Hewitt as Amanda, Ethan Embry as Preston Myers and Seth Green as Kenny. This movie is a fun last hurrah with multiple storylines, funny and at times cringe-worthy humor and a strong cast of characters that each hold their own.

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton (2004) by Olivia Cude

3. win a date with tad hamilton (2004)

This film is about Rosalee, a small-town girl who wins a date with celebrity Tad Hamilton. After the date goes well, they begin to see each other more, much to the chagrin of Rosalee’s best friend, Pete, who is in love with Rosalee. Thus, a love triangle forms between Rosalee, her best friend and her celebrity crush. I usually don’t like love triangles in movies because it often involves a girl having to pick between two equally bland love interests, but these characters, especially Tad, are fleshed out very well and are able to hold their own and stand out. This movie is chalk full of stars before they became mainstream, including Ginnifer Goodwin and Kathryn Hahn, and stars Josh Duhamel as Tad Hamilton.

Runaway Bride (1999) by Aneta Natanova

4. Runaway bride (1999)

This movie is perfect for fans of “Pretty Woman,” as both Julia Roberts and Richard Gere return to play love interests once again. The film is about Ike Graham, a columnist who writes a paper on Maggie Carpenter, a habitual runaway bride. He tracks her down in her hometown in Maryland and follows her as she gets ready to marry fiancé number four. But things become complicated as Maggie and Ike grow closer. This movie is the perfect blend of big city vs. small town, enemies to lovers and second chances, and has a phenomenal cast of supporting actors including Joan Cusack, Rita Wilson and Christopher Meloni, just before his start on Law and Order: SVU.

Letters to Juliet (2010) by Sharon Lathan

5. Letters to juliet (2010)

While “Letters to Juliet” isn’t technically within the two decades, it’s only a year off and it’s one of my favorite comfort movies, so I’m including it. This movie tries to chase the high of “Mamma Mia,” which came out just two years before, as it stars Amanda Seyfried as Sophie. Sophie, who is engaged, travels to Verona, Italy where she finds an old, unanswered letter in Juliet’s courtyard asking for love advice. She answers it, and when the recipient shows up along with her grumpy grandson, they head off to find the old long-lost love and a connection sparks between Sophie and Charlie, the grandson. This movie is the perfect getaway from reality, with the backdrop of Italy, enemies to lovers and searching for long lost love.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) by Norma Laird

6. while you were sleeping (1995)

This is another rom-com perfect for Christmas time. It stars Sandra Bullock as Lucy, a lonely train ticket booth operator. One day, a guy falls onto the train tracks, and she saves him. He falls into a coma and when she shows up at the hospital to check on him, she is accidentally mistaken as his fiancé by his family. To make matters worse, as she gets to know the family, she starts to fall in love with his brother, played by Bill Pullman. This movie is truly golden and the chemistry between Sandra Bullock and Bill Pullman will have you giggling at the screen.

Rom-coms are the perfect movies to distract you from reality and the cold weather. They are like a warm drink on a chilly day. So, trade watching the more popular and well-known movies for one or two from my list, and I promise they won’t let you down. You may even find a new favorite.