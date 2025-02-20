The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For some reason, the spring semester is always the hardest. Time seems to move in slow motion, and that paper that was due Sunday at 11:59 p.m. has yet to be started. Whether it is the chilly start of the semester, or the need to become an academic weapon, staying motivated towards the end of the academic year can be challenging. With that being said, here are five ways to keep you on track this spring!

1. Keeping Active

Although this first tip may be easier said than done, it is definitely doable. Keeping active can mean anything from a 15-minute walk to an intense two-hour-long pilates class. Whatever being active means to you, it is important to keep your body and mind moving and challenged through the intense homework and exam prep. Getting a group of friends and playing a quick game of Just Dance is one of the many ways to maintain a moving mind and healthy attitude while also having fun!

2. Designated Rest Days

Having something to look forward to can be helpful when trying to push through the semester. Having a designated day throughout the week to do whatever your heart desires, gives a reason to persevere through the difficult and busy days throughout the week. This rest day can include anything from allowing yourself to bed rot and scroll TikTok, to planning an exciting day with friends.

3. Create a vision board/goal board

Sometimes all we need is a little reminder of why we do the things we do. So creating a cute collage of your goals and aspirations can be a subtle way of remembering your “why.” Want to be the next Elle Woods? An inspiring teacher? Include that on your vision board! The world is your oyster, and being able to remind yourself of your end goals not only helps with motivation but better overall outcomes.

4. Try something new

Join that class that you’ve always wanted to take or pick up a new hobby! Having a time of the day when you can detach yourself from stressful work and classes is vital when staying motivated. This can be anything from picking up a new instrument to learn, crocheting or taking a class about whatever topic interests you beyond your major. What is stopping you?

5. “First things first”

Some things we just can’t afford to put off more than we already have. Although in the moment it may be tedious and difficult to complete, having the “first things first” mindset not only gives you a plan of action but also helps determine where to start and finish. Priorities will save you through the busy semester, and pacing yourself also saves a healthy mindset.

Being almost halfway through the spring semester, the end goal is in sight: summer, making sure to stay active, take rest days, try new things and take priorities first will enforce that academic weapon mindset. Don’t let the cold weather and lack of motivation stop you from reaching those vision board goals!