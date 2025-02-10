The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

The new year has already passed us by and its progression has led us into February and the infamous Valentine’s season. If you are like me and the majority of my friends, who have spent the last approximately 20 years of our lives alone on Valentine’s Day, you too, might be sick of the constant reminders of love’s presence in the air through couples parading their affection in the streets, stores displaying their love-centric paraphernalia and the videos of happy love birds on social media.

Alongside the reminders of my singleness, I have really appreciated the growing emphasis on Galentine’s Day, the new tradition that is de-centering the importance of romantic relationships and in turn, shifts the focus onto the importance of platonic relationships with your girlfriends. In this article, I will describe some activities girls can do in the company of their besties for Galentine’s Day!

Arts and Crafts

Crafting is one of those things people fall out of touch with as they grow older, so what better opportunity is there to resume your hobby than when surrounded by all of your friends in a creative space? The possibilities of crafting are endless, but my favorite art-related activities to do with friends are scrapbooking or journaling, painting and making creations out of model magic clay. To make things more interesting, you can always incorporate the added twist of a wine night or cutesy cocktails or mocktails to make the night a little more interesting (while consuming responsibly, of course).

Baking

The next activity you can do with your girls on Valentine’s is bake some sweet treats to share and enjoy. You could do all sorts of culinary creations such as brownies, cookies, cakes and cupcakes while having the added layer of decorating them however you like. Whether your decorations are very prim and proper or if you decide on doing something comedic like a “Hear Me Out” cake, both options offer a fun activity for you and your friends. In addition to baking, you could make your Galentine’s party a “board night” where each person can bring in a curated charcuterie board of a specific theme.

Krista Stucchio

Movie marathons

Regardless of what activity you and your gal pals choose to partake in on Valentine’s Day, it is always great to have a fine selection of movies playing in the background or to give your full-fledged focus to. You could choose to have an emotional roller coaster of a night by watching a variety of movies or you can dedicate the evening to specifically rom-coms for a more lighthearted time. If your group is more of a cynical bunch, you can put on a Hallmark movie or similar-level movie production and critique all of the overplayed cliches and unrealistic plot points.

Whether you have a date or not this Valentine’s Day, I hope you can cut out some time to dedicate to your girlfriends to let them know how much they mean to you. Hopefully, you found some of these activities to be helpful suggestions for how you can spend your Galentine’s Day!