Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Fall, marshmallows and mug and book
Fall, marshmallows and mug and book
Photo by Alisa Anton from Unsplash
Kent State | Culture > Entertainment

5 Fall crafts for a cozy night in

Ava Murak Student Contributor, Kent State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially my favorite time of year, and what better way is there to celebrate the beginning of the fall season than with a cozy craft? I have been saving up a bunch of projects to try, and here are five that are perfect for a cozy night in.

table with coffee, chocolate, blanket, leaves, oreos
Photo by Brigitte Tohm from Unsplash
Candle Painting

The first craft on my list is candle painting! When I think of fall crafts, I usually think of pumpkin painting, but this year I’ve been seeing lots of candle painting! You can use any candle you like and either choose to use paint or candle wax to create your design. Using candle wax is a great way of making sure your design stays in place. Some of my favorite fall candle designs I have seen are leaves, pumpkins, ghosts and flowers!

@meghanmrussell

Coziest fall girls night 🍁 this is your sign to invite your girls over for a fall candle painting night 🕯️🤎 #fallactivities #fallparty #girlsnightin #candlepainting #falldecor #fallhosting #fallpainting #girlsnightcrafts

♬ original sound – gilmoregirlstok
Ribbon Garland

The next craft is definitely the easiest on this list, all you need is different kinds of ribbon, scissors and a glue gun! You can make your garland any length or any color scheme you want, and it’s the perfect decor to hang up all season long.

@sammii.moore

an easy & fun fall diy!🍂 #garland #autumn #ribbon

♬ original sound – whimsigothiic
Clay Magnets

I’ve been wanting to make clay magnets for the longest time, and fall is the perfect season to finally try them out! There are so many different designs you can create, especially for fall and Halloween. Some great ideas I’ve seen are pumpkins, slices of pumpkin pie, ghosts and even Snoopy.

@alexisdosamantes

my latest crafty obsession is polymer clay magnets👩🏻‍🎨 had to make some fall themed ones🍂👻🦇 #polymerclay #claymagnets #diycrafts #craftideas

♬ we fell in love in october – girl in red
Crochet Pumpkin Coaster

After taking a break for a few months, I have recently gotten back into crocheting and if you are looking for a beginner-friendly crochet project, this one is perfect. Check out this tutorial below for instructions on how to create your own pumpkin coaster!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIjoIu-2Jr8

Felt Garland

Every time I open TikTok, I see the cutest felt projects. To make your own, you will need felt, a sewing needle, thread and a little bit of stuffing. They definitely take a little extra time compared to other projects I have mentioned, but if you are in the mood for a bigger project, a Halloween felt garland is a great idea. My favorite ones I’ve seen are with pumpkins and ghosts!

@thestrawberrymom

couldn’t find what I was looking for so I made it 🎃felt snoopy and pumpkin garland for my daughters bedroom (she’s in her snoopy era rn) #fallcrafts #snoopyhalloween #snoopy #feltcraft #strawberrymom

♬ Great Pumpkin Waltz – Vince Guaraldi Trio

What I love about all of these projects is that they are fully customizable to what you want. Whether you want new home decor or are making them as gifts, you are able to put your own personal touch on any of these projects to make them completely your own. I hope these ideas inspire you to start your fall crafting this season!

Ava Murak

Kent State '27

Ava Murak is a sophomore at Kent State with a major in marketing and a minor in international business. She grew up in Buffalo NY and hopes to work in the fashion industry after graduation. In her free time, Ava can be found reading, shopping, listening to music, and trying out new coffee shops.