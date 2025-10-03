5 Fall crafts for a cozy night in

It’s officially my favorite time of year, and what better way is there to celebrate the beginning of the fall season than with a cozy craft? I have been saving up a bunch of projects to try, and here are five that are perfect for a cozy night in.
- Candle Painting
The first craft on my list is candle painting! When I think of fall crafts, I usually think of pumpkin painting, but this year I’ve been seeing lots of candle painting! You can use any candle you like and either choose to use paint or candle wax to create your design. Using candle wax is a great way of making sure your design stays in place. Some of my favorite fall candle designs I have seen are leaves, pumpkins, ghosts and flowers!
- Ribbon Garland
The next craft is definitely the easiest on this list, all you need is different kinds of ribbon, scissors and a glue gun! You can make your garland any length or any color scheme you want, and it’s the perfect decor to hang up all season long.
- Clay Magnets
I’ve been wanting to make clay magnets for the longest time, and fall is the perfect season to finally try them out! There are so many different designs you can create, especially for fall and Halloween. Some great ideas I’ve seen are pumpkins, slices of pumpkin pie, ghosts and even Snoopy.
- Crochet Pumpkin Coaster
After taking a break for a few months, I have recently gotten back into crocheting and if you are looking for a beginner-friendly crochet project, this one is perfect. Check out this tutorial below for instructions on how to create your own pumpkin coaster!
- Felt Garland
Every time I open TikTok, I see the cutest felt projects. To make your own, you will need felt, a sewing needle, thread and a little bit of stuffing. They definitely take a little extra time compared to other projects I have mentioned, but if you are in the mood for a bigger project, a Halloween felt garland is a great idea. My favorite ones I’ve seen are with pumpkins and ghosts!
What I love about all of these projects is that they are fully customizable to what you want. Whether you want new home decor or are making them as gifts, you are able to put your own personal touch on any of these projects to make them completely your own. I hope these ideas inspire you to start your fall crafting this season!