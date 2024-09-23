The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is time to say goodbye to beach reads and sizzling summer romance novels because fall is upon us! It is the time of year when pumpkin spice, cozy flannels, warm apple cider and scary movies are back. The perfect way to bring in the season is by finding a book to curl up with on a dreary autumn day. If you are a reader and not sure where to start with fall reads, look no further!

The Pumpkin Spice Café by Laurie Gilmore

Just by looking at the cover of this novel, it transports you into the epitome of a cozy small-town during autumn. “The Pumpkin Spice Café” follows Jeanie, a young woman who has just left her old job in hopes of a fresh start.

Jeanie’s wishes come true when her aunt gifts her full ownership of the “Pumpkin Spice Café.” Jeanie takes on multiple dilemmas all while working at the café in this light-hearted book!

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

Betrayal, terror, beauty and daring. “The Secret History” is narrated by Richard, one of the six elite students at the elite Hampden College. One night, when the students get wrapped up in a catastrophic ritual and end up committing a crime, it is up to them to cover their tracks and deny anything to anyone who may question them.

This book is ALL over BookTok, and it is worth the hype! If you are looking for a dark academia theme, this is where you should start!

If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio

“If We Were Villains” is a thriller mystery novel about seven college students absolutely infatuated with Shakespeare and the art of acting. However, on opening night, the students find life imitating art and things take a turn for the worse. The students must now keep their secret, which ultimately leads to their downfall.

The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde

There’s just something about reading a classic gothic fiction novel during fall. Published in 1891 and set in London, “The Picture of Dorian Gray” follows Dorian, a young man who wants to remain youthful forever.

After Dorian poses for a self portrait, and the artist raves about his extraordinary good looks, Dorian proposes trading his soul to have eternal youth, while the portrait ages.

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

Did she, or didn’t she? When a famous painter named Alicia Berenson is convicted of committing a crime, Alicia is questioned by authorities but turns mute and will not confirm or deny anything.

When Theo Faber, a forensic psychotherapist, hears about Alicia’s story, he is sure he can get her to speak. Theo begins talking to people in Alicia’s inner circle to gather more information about her past and possible motives. He soon finds secrets and revelations that could help solve this mystery.