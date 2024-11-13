The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many influencers, once they become known as a YouTuber or TikToker, it’s almost impossible to break free.

It seems so common for influencers to try and break into Hollywood with (typically) bad acting or a wanna-be hit song. Despite their best efforts, it seems they always end up just being known as “that one TikToker who was in that horrible Netflix movie.”

Not that it’s a bad thing to be known as an influencer, it just can be hard to change the narrative. However, I think there are occasions when these influencers break free and make it mainstream. Here are three celebrities that, in my opinion, have made the transition successfully.

Troye Sivan

Beginning in 2007, Troye Sivan started uploading videos onto his YouTube channel. Posting a variety of videos from covers of popular songs to trendy challenges and funny vlogs, Sivan tapped into a pretty niche audience.

He collaborated with several popular YouTubers from the time such as Tyler Oakley and Connor Franta, increasing his presence as a YouTuber.

Sivan signed with UMG in 2013 and released the TRXYE EP in 2014, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

Around 2018, Sivan’s vlogs and videos were slowly replaced by VEVO music videos and behind-the-scenes packages. Sivan made a pivot into the music industry full-time.

Now, in 2024, Sivan might be more popular than ever before. Joining the SWEAT Tour with Charli XCX, Sivan got on stage each night to perform some of his biggest hits in sold-out arenas across the United States.

I think Sivan’s past as a YouTuber has allowed him to connect and reach out to his audience in a unique way, while also maintaining that “mainstream pop star” quality.

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain posted her first YouTube video in the summer of 2017. Sharing ‘Day in the Life’ vlogs and trendy challenge videos, she quickly amassed a large following.

She quickly moved to L.A. and became acquainted with the “Sister Squad” composed of James Charles and Ethan and Grayson Dolan. The videos skyrocketed in popularity, especially as dating rumors began to swirl around in the group.

Now she only posts one video a month, if that, on the platform. The videos have evolved from ‘thrift hauls’ in her childhood bedroom to walking in Paris Fashion Week and The Met Gala.

Chamberlain has successfully merged into a businesswoman, fashion mogul and podcaster rather than being confined by the ‘influencer’ title.

Her coffee company, Chamberlain Coffee, began in 2020 and has become one of her most successful business ventures. The popular coffee is now sold in retail stores across the country.

On the other hand, Chamberlain has immersed herself in the fashion industry, working with brands like Vogue and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Her YouTube content began a shift into more conceptual content, talking more about her feelings and emotions. On par with the more thematic YouTube videos Chamberlain began to post, she began a podcast called, “anything goes” in 2020. These episodes explore life lessons Emma has learned, as well as advice to those listening.

As it stands, I think Chamberlain has successfully entered mainstream media and will continue to do so as she presses further into the fashion industry.

Addison Rae

Addison Rae went viral in 2019 by posting dance videos on TikTok with the ‘Hype House’. She quickly rose to fame and became one of the most followed influencers on the platform.

She launched her makeup brand, ITEM Beauty (now discontinued) in August 2020, and quickly pivoted into acting in Netflix’s “He’s All That” in 2021.

Though the acting was met with mixed reactions, Rae was certainly putting her name out there as more than just a TikTok star.

She then became friends with Kourtney Kardashian (once again, met with mixed feelings) and even starred in a 2021 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

However, the big shift didn’t come until Rae began her music career in 2023.

“2 Die 4” and “I got it bad” established Rae in the pop music scene. She quickly became friends with Charli XCX and even appeared on Charli’s Von Dutch Remix.

In 2024, Rae’s songs “Diet Pepsi” and “Aquamarine” showed that she was completely tapped into the music industry, taking on a Y2-K aesthetic. Though she still posts on her TikTok page, it’s now mostly to promote her music.

Going forward, I think we will see more of Addison Rae in mainstream music.