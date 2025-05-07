25 Books to read for summer of ’25

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This summer, you may have plenty of time on your hands, and what better to do than read to fill up your schedule. Need suggestions? I am here to recommend the books that are all the rage. Whether you are someone who prefers romance, thrillers or even poetry, there are, without a doubt, must-read books on this list.

“The Housemaid”

Starting the list off strong with a thriller by Frieda McFadden. “The Housemaid” series is coming to theaters in 2025, starring Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar. This summer is the perfect time to cross “The Housemaid” off your reading bucket list. “From behind closed doors, she sees everything.”

“The Boyfriend”

Frieda McFadden is the master of thriller novels, and if you like your summer reads to be a little spooky, her books are the ones to read. This thriller romance may just have you at the edge of your seat.

“Beach Read”

Emily Henry’s books are on the rise, and her novels are known as the perfect summer reads. Along with “Beach Read,” you may be familiar with her other popular books, “People We Meet on Vacation,” “Funny Story” and “Happy Place.” All of her books rate over four stars on Barnes & Noble’s Webpage.

“Only Love can hurt like this”

“Is love worth risking everything for?” This novel by Paige Toon unveils secrets between two lovers who bonded over the similar feeling of heartbreak. This highly rated book is the perfect summer read.

“THe Hunger Games”

“The Hunger Games” series has been popular for over a decade, but if you have yet to read this series, you are missing out. This series by Suzanne Collins is now considered a classic must-read. The popular three-book series includes “The Hunger Games,” “Catching Fire” and “The Mockingjay.”

“The ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”

Along with “The Hunger Games” trilogy, Collins wrote a prequel about the very first Hunger Games. This beloved novel also became a movie only two years ago.

“The Sunrise on The Reaping”

This newest edition of “The Hunger Games” series only came out at the end of March this year. From what I hear, the movie is also in the works. If you love this series, you definitely want to know what happened in the 50th Annual Hunger Games.

“The Summer I turned Pretty”

If you love the Amazon Prime series "The Summer I Turned Pretty," you will for sure love the book series written by Jenny Han. The third and final season will come out July 2025, which will line up with the third book in the series, "We'll Always Have Summer."

“The House across the lake”

This book is perfect for those who like a little chill in their summer reading, and this mystery thriller novel will have you on your toes. Riley Sager wrote this novel with never-before-seen twists through sharp characters and psychological suspense.

“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo”

When a struggling writer gets the opportunity of a lifetime to interview the movie icon Evelyn Hugo, she can’t pass it up. This book is perfect for those who love a classic story telling novel.

“The Things we never got over”

This trilogy book series by Lucy Score starts with a man that likes loneliness and a girl full of sunshine. Do opposites really attract? You may just have to read this four-star series to find out.

“Twisted LOve”

The Twisted series by Ana Huang has been on the rise for quite some time now, and these spicy romance novels have become must-reads on BookTok. A group of friends graduating from college find love in all of the different corners while discovering personal growth. The four-book series starts with “Twisted Love,” moves on to “Twisted Games” and “Twisted Hate,” then finishes with “Twisted Lies.” Some novels in this series consist of forbidden love, best friend’s brother and fake dating, while the others’ tropes are enemies to lovers, age gaps and grumpy/sunshine. There is a trope for every romance lover.

“Verity”

Colleen Hoover is well known in the book world, whether you love her or hate her. In my case, I couldn’t stop recommending her novels. After the success of her first movie adaptation of “It Ends With Us,” Hoover has had multiple other adaptations, including “Verity” starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, which will be in theaters by 2026. This Thriller has romance, mystery and the biggest twists you never saw coming.

“Maybe someday”

Just another Colleen Hoover Novel that will have you begging for more. This romance gives you a new perspective and opens your eyes to new possibilities. If Hoover’s novels bring you joy like me, I could only recommend a few more of my favorites, including: “Reminders of Him,” “Ugly Love,” “All Your Perfects” and “Heart Bones.”

“Where the crawdads sing”

With more than 18 million copies sold, Delia Owens shares a heart-wrenching story of a girl that grew up in the marshlands of North Carolina. This novel rose to fame quickly and became a film adaption just a short few years ago, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones.

“Love and Gelato”

If you are a travel-lover, this book by Jenna Evans is for you. Per her mother’s dying wish, a young teen travels to Italy to meet her father. After being given her mother’s diary from when she lived in Europe, inspiration sets in, but a life-changing secret is yet to be uncovered.

“Little Women”

This classic novel of four sisters navigating life during the Civil War is a must-read. Each sister faces different paths and challenges, but through love and family, they get through it together. This is the perfect book to add to your must-reads this summer.

“Fourth Wing”

If you have ever came across BookTok, you have definitely heard of “Fourth Wing.” The novel is a three-book series, with the most recent being released only as of February this year. This spicy, world-building fantasy is all the rage right now and is considered a must-read until further notice.

“Just for The summer”

This novel by the rising author, Abby Jimenez, consists of lovers who agree to a summer fling that makes them realize they may want something more.

“THe way I used to be”

This novel by Amber Smith is a New York time’s bestseller of a young girl navigating how to deal with her traumatic experience. This novel is a tearjerker, but still a must-read.

“If He had been with me”

This story is truly gut-wrenching, and I truly believe you won’t be the same after reading it. Two childhood best friends and neighbors used to be inseparable, but as they grew older, things changed, and their cliques weren’t the same. As they start to grow closer again, feelings arise, secrets are unveiled and the unexpected happens. However, one August night, everything changes, and Autumn truly believes that if she were with him, things would be different. The second book, “If only I had told her,” is set in Finn’s point of view and opens up a new perspective on the story you already love.

“A thousand Boy kisses”

This young adult novel is also a childhood to lovers novel. After returning to his hometown, he must know why his childhood best friend cut him off with no explanation. Once he discovers the truth, his heart only further breaks.

“Better than the movies”

This novel by Lynn Painter is filled with every love trope imaginable: enemies to lovers, fake dating, boy next door, childhood best friend and friends to lovers. Liz has had her eye on Michael for a long time and when scheming to get herself on his radar, she ends up finding love somewhere she never expected. This novel is a classic love story and one for the true hopeless romantics.

“Mr. Fixer Upper”

Not getting along with a hot star of her reality show, a producer is cautious to hide her attraction. After spending time in close quarters while on the road, the cracks in her cool personality start to reveal themselves. But was she wrong to trust him?

“The Sun and her flowers”

If you are someone who loves poetry or don’t like to follow one storyline, “The Sun and Her Flowers” may be for you. The popular author of “Milk and Honey” Rupi Kaur, wrote a book of poetry for growth and healing. Using metaphors, Kaur wrote the book in five chapters to represent healing stages through the process of a flower before it blooms. “To be Honest” by Nelle Starling is a similar book of poetry celebrating the different feelings and emotions we got through throughout life including: love, heartbreak, grief, forgiveness, happiness and change.