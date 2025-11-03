2026 fashion predictions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the fall/winter 2026 fashion show circuit coming to a close, many are already wondering what trends will define the next year. From the runways in Paris and Milan to the streets of New York and Los Angeles, this season revealed that designers are continuing to blend nostalgic fads through experimental lenses. The collections seemed to signal a shift in attitudes towards fashion, focusing on the reinvention of familiar silhouettes, colors and textures in modern and expressive ways.

Some of the trends of this last year carried over to this fall/winter cycle, and it seems these trends will have a lasting impact in this upcoming year. These trends include boho-chic, statement patterns and the combination of structured and flowy materials. Designers seemed to continue to raise the stakes in terms of colors following the last few years of the clean girl aesthetic. It seems that bold expression is here to stay in fashion for the foreseeable future.

The continued dominance of Y2K influences can be expected in the coming 2026 year. Some had predicted that ultra-skinny jeans of the early 2010s would make a comeback in this cycle, but designers put that fear to rest.

Labels such as Ferragamo, Kallmeyer and Victoria Beckham Inc. continued the wide-leg, low-waisted trousers we’ve seen explode in this past year. Often these fits were paired with structured tops to balance the silhouette. Similarly, balloon skirts were a whimsical statement on several runways, offering a softer, more bohemian take on the baggy-bottom trend. It seems bottoms in the next year will continue to be loose-fitting and low-waisted.

Meanwhile, boho-chic continues its hold both on the runways and streets. Brands such as Anna Sui and Valentino chose to portray this trend through the use of flower-child motifs, whereas Ann Demeulemeester and Gucci revisited the raw and unrelaxed, nearly chaotic spirit of the indie-sleaze movement from the mid-2000s. The flowing fabrics, relaxed silhouettes and multiple layered patterns and textures honed in on a sense of freedom, rebellion and bold expression, the opposite of the last few years’ minimalist fashion trends.

A reinvention of the back-to-school or sporty aesthetic is gaining traction again. This mixes preppy with more structured, masculine pieces. Imagine collegiate stripes, letterman jackets and reimagined gym-class staples from years past. Cropped blazers, additionally, emerged this season as a key piece, bringing a tailored feel to a casual aesthetic.

Patterns, unsurprisingly, took over center stage. The ever-present polka dot was seen by everyone and on everything, including Chanel, Sandy Liang, Gucci and Valentino. It seems the next year is a year of playful, nostalgic fashion. Plaid has finally made a bold return, especially in bright colors and coordinated sets, making the pattern more contemporary.

When it comes to next year’s color palette, it seems there are two separate trains. Deep browns stood out as an anchor tone for fall/winter 2026, especially through teddy coats. As we move into next year’s spring, these browns will likely transition slightly to lighter neutrals. There was a surge of teal colors, both muted, as with Gucci and Erdem, and vibrant as with Fendi and Ulla Johnson. Teal promises to be a redefining shade of this next year.

Finally, handkerchiefs and asymmetrical hemlines, particularly on tulle and chiffon skirts, captured the movement and ease that was a mainstay on runways and in the streets. These shapes reflect the modern boho revival taking place.

It seems fashion in the next year will be a reinvention of fads of the past, tying in key themes of nostalgia, freedom and personal expression.