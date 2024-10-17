2024 Fall fashion trends you already have in your closet

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall fashion has been revolutionized throughout the years. Every year, there is a new pattern or piece of clothing brought back into style. It can be hard to keep up with what is on trend, especially with the rise of micro trends. Fall is the season of layering and is arguably the most versatile season fashion-wise. The problem is clothing and accessories are expensive—especially for working college students. To make it easier to navigate the trends this fall, here are some 2024 fall fashion trends that most people already own somewhere in their closet.

Burgundy Burgundy has become the color of fall this year. With just a simple search on Pinterest, burgundy has come up in almost every photo. Photo by Maria Orlova from Pexels CHunky jewelry Big loud accessories have gotten more and more popular this year. Some examples are a chunky chain necklace or thick gold hoops. You could even find these pieces in your mom or grandma’s closet. Mini Skirts Mini skirts are a staple for every season. Pairing them with a sweater and boots is a classic fall outfit. They can easily be layered with a jacket as well. Denim on denim This year, we have seen a rise in denim on denim. The term for this is a Canadian Tuxedo. Some examples of this are denim jackets with jeans. Or a denim button up with a denim skirt. Photo by Alexandro David from Pexels Uggs Uggs being on this list should not be a surprise because they have been trendy for the past few fall and winter seasons. They are popular not just because of their look, but because they are comfortable and practical for the colder weather. Especially the mini platform Uggs or the Tasman slipper Uggs. Cheetah print Personally, I am very excited that cheetah print has come fully back into style. Cheetah print can be in a variety of colors and styles. But anyone can incorporate cheetah print into any outfit whether it’s an accessory or a piece of clothing. Stripes Sweater styles for this fall are a little more on the simple side, but stripes are an easy way to keep an outfit classy while adding a little flare or style. Stripes can also pair with a variety of pieces on the top or bottom. Nordstrom Adidas sneakers Adidas Gazelle and campus sneakers were originally used to play indoor soccer. Now they are seen as a style choice for sneakers. Like Uggs, these are comfortable and versatile, but I have seen louder colors of these sneakers so that they stand out in an outfit. Leather Most people have some sort of leather in their closet. It could either be a jacket, pants or a top. Leather can be classy or sexy depending on how it is styled, making it the perfect material for fall. Plaid Finally, one of the most timeless fall prints is plaid. A flannel is ageless, and I do not see it going out of style in fall for a long time. One thing that makes plaid so popular is that it is gender-neutral and can be worn at any age. Photo Courtesy of Aliya Hollub

I hope this list helps make it easier to navigate trends for the 2024 fall season.