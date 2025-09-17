Our favorite VMA moments throughout time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The MTV Video Music Awards have been a staple in pop culture for decades, bringing iconic performances, looks and memorable acceptance speeches. But just what makes the VMAs so iconic? Well, since its inaugural ceremony in the ’80s, the VMAs have consistently had moments that changed pop culture as we know it. Here are just a few:

1. Lady Gaga’s 2009 performance

Every “Little Monster” remembers this performance, it being arguably one of the best performances on the VMAs stage. Fully dedicated to the art of performance and the symbolism behind the song, Lady Gaga shocked the audience with her emotional and jaw-dropping performance.

2. Sabrina Carpenter’s statement performance

A fresh but important performance done by Sabrina Carpenter at this year’s 2025 VMAs. The performance of “Tears” included big names such as Honey Balenciaga (an icon in the voguing and dance community) and multiple Drag Race favorites like Willam, Denali and Lexi Love. This performance was not only extremely entertaining and eye-catching, but also politically motivated and made a bold statement that was necessary to convey. Dancers held up signs in support of the trans community, making a statement that is simply unforgettable.

3. Christina vs. Eminem

One of the most iconic feuds in pop culture, the Eminem and Christina Aguilera beef gave us undoubtedly some of the best moments in VMA history. Eminem and Christina’s beef fed pop culture in the early 2000s, thanks to their love/hate relationship and not-so-subtle disses in interviews. Announcing an upcoming performance with Britney Spears, Christina gave us a comeback like no other when her rival was mentioned. “Anyways…”

4. Whitney and Mariah’s matching dress

In 1998, Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey shared an unforgettable moment on stage when they wore the exact same dress. In their on-stage skit, Carey ripped away part of her dress to change it up, Houston following right after with a slightly different-shaped dress. The two singers hugged it out, giving the audience not only a moment to remember, but a prime example of girlhood.

5. Beyonce

In her 2016 performance of “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” Beyoncé stunned the crowd with fire in her eyes throughout the entire performance. Laying all of her emotions out on the table with “Lemonade,” which had been released earlier that year, she singlehandedly turned an entire awards show into a Beyoncé concert. With a fur coat and a literal ring of fire, the performance undoubtedly made a mark on the VMAs and pop culture as a whole.

There are, of course, several other iconic moments we could mention. From Miley Cyrus turning heads with her 2013 performance, Britney performing with a snake in 2001, Tiffany Haddish calling out Fifth Harmony, and of course, “Miley, what’s good?”

The MTV Video Music Awards remain one of the most-watched award shows to this day, consistently providing us with moments to remember and shocking performances each year. There are simply too many moments to count and many more inevitably to come. So, what are your favorite VMA moments throughout the years?