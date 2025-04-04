The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

It is approaching that time of year when every girl starts scrambling for the perfect swimsuit to wear this summer. Whether it’s for the beach, pool or just tanning in your backyard, every girl wants to feel confident and beautiful in what they wear.

Swimsuits are particularly important because the fit is what matters most.This year, there have already been so many new swimsuit styles and trends coming to stores. But which is perfect for you? Here are 10 ideas of different and trendy swimsuit styles for you to wear this summer.

Tankini The most talked-about swimsuit trend of 2025 is the tankini. I remember wearing these when I was little, but now, they are being sold at Pink, Hollister and many other places online. These have more coverage and they look adorable in beach photos. metal accents Another trend I have noticed this year is metal accents on bikinis. I have seen a lot at Target and online, but below is an example of a beautiful jade green bikini with gold in the center. This can add a luxurious feel to what you wear. This color combination reminds me of Princess Jasmine, and I am obsessed. yellow The color of the spring and summer this year is easily yellow. All of the girlies have been wearing different shades from pastel to bright yellow. You could find a cute yellow bathing suit anywhere. Yellow looks amazing on tan skin and pairs well with pink and adds an overall brightness to your summer outfit. gingham Gingham and the “picnic” aesthetic have been trending this spring. Many different styles and colorways make this style of swimsuit look dainty. The bows add a nice touch as well. I love the blue gingham because it is different from the normal red we are used to seeing. This suit can be found on ColorfulNatalie.com. monochrome For a fun colorway idea, monochrome looks are stunning in every color. The brand Seamolly has such trendy but different options for swimsuits, and I would recommend checking them out! Bright colors are flattering for the summer. beaded accents This is a great suit if you want to dress in the early 2000s aesthetic. The beaded straps add such a pretty detail to the swimsuit, but it still looks youthful. This specific option looks like it came straight from Hawaii in the 2000s. This is also something you can DIY onto any swimsuit you own! ruffled sleeves Ruffled sleeves are adorable if you want to go the girly route with your collection this summer. They won’t interfere with your tan, but they’ll give some texture to your look. I have also seen a lot of ruffled bottom bikinis at the mall, and those are so cute as well. There are so many new ruffled styles of bathing suits this year and I am living for it. Animal print This one piece is from Zara, and it is stunning. The high cut can be so flattering. Animal print has been a huge trend this year and I love it because any age can wear it and pull it off. This would be perfect for a sportier day as well because of the coverage and cut. swim skirts One trend that I am predicting this summer is swim skirts. These are so pretty but still functional. This photo is from Franki’s Bikinis and it looks almost elegant. This is the perfect way to take your photos to the next level. Double-layered bikini This option is perfect for girls who want to stand out while still keeping a minimal look. It’s really cool, and I’m planning to find one this summer. This bikini features a double-layer design, which I haven’t seen much of except online. If you’re willing to take a fashion risk, this could be a flattering bikini top for the summer.

I hope this list has provided you with some ideas for summer swimsuits.