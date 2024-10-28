10 last-minute Halloween costume ideas

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

Imagine that it is the weekend of Halloween, and you get invited at the last minute to a costume party. The only bad part is…. you have nothing to wear. I am sure that a lot of us have been in this situation. Here are 10 costume ideas for you and your friends when you are in a pinch.

Ariel, sebastian and flounder (trio) I think that trio costumes are so much fun. This idea is excellent for a mixed gender trio as well. As long as you have the corresponding colors, this is a super recognizable costume. Gossip Girl Gossip Girl is the more recent and trendier version of a schoolgirl costume. You could wear this costume alone or in a group. Wearing a white button up with a tie would perfectly fit this theme. Lamb Though being a cheetah or a deer is very popular this year, if you wanted to be a little more unique, you could dress as a lamb. I love the droopy ears, and the rest of the costume could be easily found in your closet. Subway surfers (couple) I thought I would put a fun couple’s costume idea in here as well and I think dressing as subway surfers is not only a cute costume but a perfect last-minute option. You wouldn’t need to buy anything for it, either, wear jeans and a white tank top and your partner just needs a jean jacket and some sort of hat Jack Skellington This would be a great costume for someone who loves makeup and instead of focusing on the outfit, you could focus more on your hair and makeup. Though Jack Skellington does wear a striped suit, all you would have to do is the makeup to look the part. Care bear(s) If you have a larger group, care bears are the perfect costume because there are so many different options to choose from. I have seen this costume done with dresses or a T-shirt if you want to go the more casual route. Getting the colored bear ears is the only purchase you would have to make for this costume. Mummy Even though mummies are a Halloween staple, I have not seen very many mummy costumes in the last few years. The easiest way to dress as a mummy is to wear a white skirt with a short white top. Bonus points if it is distressed. Phinneas and ferb (duo) If you and your bestie are looking for an easy costume to match, Phineas and Ferb are a great option. All you would need for Phinneas is an orange shirt and denim. Then for Ferb all you need is a white top and purple bottoms. Tooth fairy If you wanted a more whimsical costume, dressing as a tooth fairy is an easy yet unique costume. You could use one-dollar bills on ribbon as a necklace. Then all you would need to purchase is the wings, which you could find at any local dollar store. Pirate This is another super versatile costume that can be done with lots of different outfits. Recently I have seen a lot of white flowy dresses with some sort of corset or belt. A red bandana and messy curls are perfect for this costume as well.

I hope these 10 costume ideas help you and your friends if you are in a pinch this Halloween season!