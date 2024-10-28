10 last-minute Halloween costume ideas

Imagine that it is the weekend of Halloween, and you get invited at the last minute to a costume party. The only bad part is…. you have nothing to wear. I am sure that a lot of us have been in this situation. Here are 10 costume ideas for you and your friends when you are in a pinch.
- Ariel, sebastian and flounder (trio)
-
I think that trio costumes are so much fun. This idea is excellent for a mixed gender trio as well. As long as you have the corresponding colors, this is a super recognizable costume.
- Gossip Girl
-
Gossip Girl is the more recent and trendier version of a schoolgirl costume. You could wear this costume alone or in a group. Wearing a white button up with a tie would perfectly fit this theme.
- Lamb
-
Though being a cheetah or a deer is very popular this year, if you wanted to be a little more unique, you could dress as a lamb. I love the droopy ears, and the rest of the costume could be easily found in your closet.
- Subway surfers (couple)
-
I thought I would put a fun couple’s costume idea in here as well and I think dressing as subway surfers is not only a cute costume but a perfect last-minute option. You wouldn’t need to buy anything for it, either, wear jeans and a white tank top and your partner just needs a jean jacket and some sort of hat
- Jack Skellington
-
This would be a great costume for someone who loves makeup and instead of focusing on the outfit, you could focus more on your hair and makeup. Though Jack Skellington does wear a striped suit, all you would have to do is the makeup to look the part.
- Care bear(s)
-
If you have a larger group, care bears are the perfect costume because there are so many different options to choose from. I have seen this costume done with dresses or a T-shirt if you want to go the more casual route. Getting the colored bear ears is the only purchase you would have to make for this costume.
- Mummy
-
Even though mummies are a Halloween staple, I have not seen very many mummy costumes in the last few years. The easiest way to dress as a mummy is to wear a white skirt with a short white top. Bonus points if it is distressed.
- Phinneas and ferb (duo)
-
If you and your bestie are looking for an easy costume to match, Phineas and Ferb are a great option. All you would need for Phinneas is an orange shirt and denim. Then for Ferb all you need is a white top and purple bottoms.
- Tooth fairy
-
If you wanted a more whimsical costume, dressing as a tooth fairy is an easy yet unique costume. You could use one-dollar bills on ribbon as a necklace. Then all you would need to purchase is the wings, which you could find at any local dollar store.
- Pirate
-
This is another super versatile costume that can be done with lots of different outfits. Recently I have seen a lot of white flowy dresses with some sort of corset or belt. A red bandana and messy curls are perfect for this costume as well.
I hope these 10 costume ideas help you and your friends if you are in a pinch this Halloween season!