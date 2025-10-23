10 date ideas that won’t cost you a penny

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The “broke college student” stereotype is perpetuated for a reason; many college students have to worry about their student loans stacking up, housing costs and grocery prices, and for many of them, its their first time living alone, and being financially responsible for themselves.

Studying at college also often means that, for the vast majority of students, there is little time for a well-paying job. Financial hardship should not mean students shouldn’t get to experience fun and romance. This listicle will provide 10 date ideas that are completely free (negating possible transportation costs).

1. Window shop at an antique store

While many college students may not have the money for a shopping spree, with window shopping, you can still get part of the shopping experience (arguably the most exciting part), and go on an adventure with your partner. Antique stores are also quite diverse, and provide more opportunities for landing upon unique and quirky items that will guarantee a shared laugh between the two of you.

2. Make a shared playlist

If you want to get to know your partner more, show them songs that remind you of them, or have a long car ride ahead of you, making a shared playlist with your partner is the perfect date idea! If you want to memorialize the date, burn the playlist onto a CD. You can even decorate the case!

3. Complete a scavenger hunt

Many cities and towns have free online scavenger hunts where you look for clues and answer questions to move on, explore the area, and learn local history. Once you complete them, many scavenger hunts provide coupons for local businesses.

If you cannot find one near you, you can look up generalized scavenger hunt lists online. You and your partner can look together or turn it into a competition. The competition could be a race to see who could complete the list first, or you could turn the list into a bingo sheet and see who can get bingo first.

4. Vist a museum

While many museums charge a fee, there are still quite a few that have free admission to the public, like the Cleveland Museum of Art. Secondly, many museums have specific days when they are open for free, for example, the Canton Museum of Art is free on the first Friday of every month and every Thursday. Lastly, consider your age, education status and resident status.

Many museums will provide free admission if you are in a certain age demographic, go to a certain institution or are a resident of the area. The Metropolitan Museum of Art provides pay-as-you-wish tickets to New York State residents, and New York, New Jersey and Connecticut students and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame provides free tickets to the residents of the city of Cleveland.

5. Capture the Scenery Together

A classic free date idea is going for a walk with your partner. This time, however, part of the way through your walk, stop and pull out a few materials from a packed bag, a piece of paper and an art medium of your choice: acrylic paint, oil pastels, watercolors, a pencil, markers or pens. Sit down together and capture the scenery on your piece of paper, now you will both have a memento to remember this walk.

6. Answer the 36 questions That lead to love

In 2015, The New York Times released the hit list of questions that, if answered by two parties, will supposedly cause the two to fall in love. This list is based on Mandy Len Catron’s essay, “To Fall in Love With Anyone, Do This,” which is based on theories of love from modern psychologists. This list grew to have such popularity that, in 2017, a podcast musical starring Jonathan Groff and Jessie Shelton was created based on the list.

The questions grow more and more personal as the list goes on, and foster a strong connection between the two individuals. Such as question 2, “Would you like to be famous? In what way?” and question 35, “Of all the people in your family, whose death would you find most disturbing? Why?” Once the questions have been completed, it is expected that you and your partner will maintain eye contact for four minutes straight to complete the intimate affair.

7. Geocaching

Looking to spice up your regular walk in the park? Download the Geocaching app onto your phone, and it will give you a location to travel to. Once you arrive, you can read the clues to find a container, where people will exchange their trinkets and baubles. You can bring your own small item to swap out, or just go for the fun of the hunt.

8. Vist an Open House

This date idea is perfect for nosey and gossipy couples, or those who love to people-watch. Look online for any local open houses, even if you aren’t currently looking for one. Moreover, do not stop at just houses within your socioeconomic status; feel free to explore large mansions as well. This date gives you and your partner a fun adventure to go on, and the chance to show off a zealous persona. An added benefit is that a majority of open houses come with free food.

9. Paper folding crafts

Remember the paper airplanes, fortune tellers, paper flowers and origami animals kids would make during math class? Take a piece of scrap paper lying around and embrace your inner bored elementary or middle-schooler. See if there are any you can recall, or look up the steps online. For added fun, exchange childhood stories with your partner while you work.

10. Play at a park

The college life can be stressful, and sometimes we wish life were as easy as it was when we were children. Take some time to destress, and be playful! Travel to a park and run, jump, romantically push your partner on the swing, climb and go down the slide. Doing this with a partner helps establish a strong bond, and an association of being happy and carefree with them. Exercise releases endorphins, which help improve your mood and decrease stress.

Think about your childhood best friend; you likely have very fond memories of playing joy-inducing games and bonding over play. There have also been multiple studies on the benefits of play on adults’ creativity and success in the workplace. This is because play increases socialization, empathy and problem solving, according to Worth Global Style Network, and it just so happens that these skills also come in handy in relationships.