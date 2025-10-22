10 activities to do this fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The beautiful season of autumn has rolled around again, which means it’s time for the fall festivities. Here are 10 things that you can spend your time doing throughout this season.

First off, we have movies to watch. Who doesn’t love to curl up in a blanket with a cup of tea to see their favorite classics? A few movies that I personally recommend that give off the fall Pinterest vibe that you are probably searching for are:

“Fantastic Mr. Fox” – This is a timeless film directed by Wes Anderson about a fox who breaks a promise to his wife about raiding farms and resources. This eventually puts him into a situation where he has to think critically about alternative ways to navigate through things. The color palette of this film is filtered in a way that evokes a perfect fall essence, and I enjoy watching it each season.

“Coraline” – This is no doubt one of, if not my favorite, films ever. It is directed by Henry Selick and is about, to no surprise, a girl named Coraline. She has just moved into a new house, and she found a secret door that leads to a parallel world. Her alternate family attempts to trap her there forever, as she frantically finds a way to escape.

Frankenweenie – This is directed by Tim Burton and is about a boy named Victor and his dog Sparky. The film follows the journey of a heartbroken Victor after Sparky passes away, and his mission to bring him back to life with science.

Another thing, perhaps my favorite thing to do during fall, is making warm and cozy soups to indulge in. Here is a list of soups that I suggest for this chilly season.

Tomato basil soup – I’d argue that this is one of the best soups I’ve ever had. It is a classic with a burst of rich flavors containing essences of sweet and flavorful tomatoes balanced with the fresh pop of pepper and basil. Oh, and we can’t forget the wonderful aroma that it exudes.

Italian wedding soup – This is another classic, with a comforting broth, delicate meatballs, soft spinach or escarole and little pasta circles. Eating this always feels like I am being wrapped up in a blanket, and it is definitely amongst my favorites as well.

Gnocchi soup – This is a soup that I’d consider to be a bit more filling than the two previously listed. It is composed of potato gnocchi, chicken, various vegetables and a very yummy broth. This is perfect for a balanced meal and is a very comforting staple.

Finally, we can’t forget about enjoying the wonderful nature outside. The colorful leaves and brisk winds were made to be enjoyed. Apart from your typical Halloween events, here are some other fall outdoor activities to fulfill those Autumn cravings.

Pumpkin patch – We all know this one. Explore the patch and sip some apple cider while taking in the sights of the location.

Apple orchard – Enjoy a brisk walk surrounded by trees. If your location allows it, you can pick some of the delicious fruit for yourself!

Fall walk/hike – Go on your local trail/path to experience the views of colorful falling leaves and feel the wind cascade on your face.

Well, I hope you enjoy these ideas! There are many more to experiment with, so let your imagination run wild!