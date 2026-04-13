The Productivity Paradox

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kennesaw chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Quincy Rosser

You walk to class with your friends, filling the space with engaging conversations about assignments, weekend plans, and the occasional complaints of “I’m so tired.” The phrase is tossed around so casually that it almost holds no meaning. Stress is an inside joke, a required club that everyone seems to join.

The ailment of stress knows no bounds; it consumes our peers, our teachers, and our parents. If you are lucky enough to escape its tight ropes, you will no doubt be held down by the pressure to compare, to prove others wrong, to escape failure. Sometimes, the efforts that help us to succeed are the very things that break our spirits.

Stress is rarely dramatic. Instead, it is built quietly over time. The appointment you’ve put off for months or the hangout with a friend that you’ve avoided for weeks. The assignments (that you know how to complete) collecting dust on your desk. Sleeping for 14 hours a day and nourishing your body with a single fast-food meal. Are these the actions of a lazy person? Hardly. These are subtle symptoms of someone overwhelmed, someone carrying more than they can process at one time. Procrastination is often exhaustion in disguise- the body unwilling to carry the emotional weight of which the task holds.

College students feel this inescapable pressure at every turn. Of course, each person carries this burden distinctly. For some, this could mean overcompensating in your work or personal lives to the point of burnout. For others, it means shutting down completely and watching your own life pass you by. Building a sustainable future today almost feels like a pipe dream, an unattainable fantasy. Staying competitive in an ever-changing job market, securing financial stability, needing experience to gain experience- “hustle culture” keeps us trapped in a loop of persistent urgency.

This loop is compounded by digital realms and social media. When every hobby is presented as something you should monetize and profit from, the lines between who you are and what you produce blur. To adjust this pressure, we must reassess the system that treats people like machines. First, focus on the small wins. If the next five, or even one year is too much to think about, try focusing only on the next 24 hours. Every waking moment of your life does not need to be an investment in your future career.

Next, understand that you can change how you play the system. “Needing experience to gain experience,” might be true; however, losing the perfectionist mindset when networking and adopting one of connection will guide you to where you are meant to be. Networking isn’t only about climbing the corporate ladder, but also about finding a community that’s right for you. Find mentors and colleagues that value your perspectives and ideas, not just your grades.

Prioritizing real rest is crucial for any meaningful work to be done. Rest should not be viewed as a luxury, as it is a biological and psychological necessity. In active recovery, low-intensity exercise or activities are performed after intense workouts to reduce fatigue, promote muscle recovery, and maintain overall fitness. The same idea can be applied to other aspects of our lives, including work. Creating, reading, listening to music- undertaking these ventures purely for satisfaction of the process and not for a measurable result will allow you to fall into a rhythm, making sure that the work you complete is done so with a rested, well-oiled mind.

A sustainable future isn’t something you win; it is something you build and foster, ensuring resilience in a someday that isn’t guaranteed. Your worth is not tied to your output, and your success is defined only by you. When you finally reach the goals you’ve worked hard for, you will still have the spirit to enjoy them. Choosing to take care of yourself in a world that never stops is one of the best, most radical choices you can make.