The Art of Starting Over

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kennesaw chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

by Quincy Rosser

In ancient Rome, March was the first month of the year, named after Mars, the Roman god of war and protection. Long before the modern calendars that we are familiar with, the changing of the seasons was marked by agriculture. When crops could thrive in the ground and daylight stretched longer into the day, there was a clear sense of beginning in the air.

When March rolls around each year, most New Year’s resolutions have faded, and quieter shifts begin to happen; A version of yourself that you are trying to become, ambitions that you want to pursue, or realizing things (or people) that you have simply outgrown. While spring is known as a time for decluttering your physical space, purging your emotional baggage can be just as rejuvenating.

Letting go of relationships that no longer serve you can be one of the most difficult variations of “spring cleaning,” because it involves people that at one point, were a big part of our lives. In college, relationships of any kind carry an intensity that is not felt in other stages of life. In an environment where you are sharing countless first times with others, romantic and platonic relationships can quickly become personal; late night conversations, uncertainty about career paths, failing and succeeding, experimenting. In what is arguably the most vulnerable time in a person’s life, these relationships, no matter how long they last, are crucial to create; however, as human beings, change is necessary. In an environment of constant personal growth, recognizing someone’s grip on you and creating distance for yourself may allow you to grow closer to a wiser, more dedicated version of yourself.

When you let go of relationships, that energy can be poured into outgrowing old identities that you no longer align with. If there are goals you want to reach, try becoming the woman that would accomplish them. What is her morning routine? What are her habits? What kind of people does she surround herself with? At any time, you are free to change what you don’t like about yourself, whether it be trying different social roles or changing the way that you present yourself to a room. Sometimes, the slightest changes are the most noticeable.

The next step of spring cleaning is rebuilding intentionally. As easy as it feels to fall back into old habits, the satisfaction of stepping into your full potential becomes a much bigger dopamine hit. Instead of immediately searching for something to fill the empty space, sit in the discomfort and be mindful of who you are trying to become. Maybe this means finding a new hobby and joining a club, or maybe it means dedication to new habits like stretching every day or learning how to cook. Designing your life based on who you are now, and not who you used to be, is what will open doors.

Each ending is a new beginning. No matter how many times you may feel like you’re stuck, these moments are meant to push our boundaries and make us uncomfortable so that we can become stronger people. Just like cleaning out your closet, letting go is about creating space- space for growth and space for what’s new. With spring comes the reminder that life is seasonal, and that what feels heavy now will cleared away soon, making room for brand new energy and perspectives.