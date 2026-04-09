The Art of A Slower Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kennesaw chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The change from the structured college semester to the freedom of summer is huge. For months, mornings have been marked by the loud sound of an alarm, the frantic search for a backpack, and the rush to get to class. The way we live in survival mode makes us feel like we must do things right away, and it can be hard to break that habit when school stress is over. But mastering the slow morning isn’t just about sleeping in; it’s about taking back the first few hours of the day so you can relax instead of racing against the clock.

In college, people often judge how successful they are by how much they can get done before noon. In the summer, being ready emotionally and physically can mean being productive. Stop the loud alarms of the semester and let your body wake up with the sun. When you wake up, don’t check your phone right away. The digital world makes us want to rush. Instead, spend the first few minutes in silence, realizing that there are no deadlines and letting your mind wander without a goal.

Instead of quickly drinking a cup of coffee to stay awake for class, think of making your morning drink a way to meditate. Pay attention to the smell of coffee brewing or the heat of the mug on your hands. Gentle movement, like light stretching or a walk in the fresh air, can also help wake up the body without the high intensity of a workout. Now is the time to do things you enjoy that you didn’t have time for. This could be writing in a journal, reading for fun, or just sitting outside and watching the sun. These small, planned actions tell your brain that you are no longer in an academic emergency.

Tips for a Seamless Summer Transition

Implement a low-tech first hour: To keep doomscrolling from ruining your peace, leave your phone in another room for at least an hour after you wake up.

Make a visual slow space: Pick a corner of your room or a spot outside that is only for relaxing and doesn’t have any laptops or school stuff around.

Hydration before caffeination: Drink a full glass of water before your first cup of coffee or tea to wake up your body and clear your mind.

Pay attention to the sounds around you: Instead of listening to high-energy playlists like the ones used for late night study sessions, try listening to ambient sounds, acoustic music, or the sounds of the morning.

The main goal of a slow summer morning is to help you stay calm for the rest of the day. It’s a chance to learn more about yourself when you’re not a student. You aren’t just wasting time when you lean into the stillness and let yourself move at a human pace. You’re also taking care of yourself. This change in the seasons gives you the chance to reset so that when the next semester starts, you are not only rested, but also fully rejuvinated