Spring Indoors: 8 Ways to Relax in the AC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kennesaw chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is a time of renewal in every sense of the imagination. New life is sprouting, pastels are back in fashion, and festivities are just around the corner. And no, not just Coachella. There are a bunch of carnivals and fairs popping up around Georgia and on the Kennesaw Campus. Who else went to the student fair on the Green last Thursday? Was it packed? Yes. Was it worth going? Probably not, but the point is that when it’s lighter later, a good time is to be had outdoors. At least, that is usually the case, until it’s 86 degrees outside, the pollen count is higher than ever, and going out costs half a day’s paycheck. Either the heat or your allergies will get to you. It’s about that time to stay inside.

Spring Cleaning.

We know it’s been on your to-do list since February, so why beat around the bush? By taking small daily steps, you can maximize cleaning efforts with minimal effort. Just take 15 minutes a day to tidy up your space!

Here are some step-by-step tips.

Go room-by-room, tidying surfaces, replacing air filters, cleaning windows, and wiping baseboards.

In the kitchen, focus on cleaning appliance exteriors (spice containers, the refrigerator, sink, etc.) and cleaning out old food.

In the bedroom, replace your bed and pillow sheets to prevent any breakouts/skin irritation, rotate the mattress, and organize your closet.

If you have a Living Room, dust light fixtures and use proper furniture polish on your tables.

Vacuum/sweep your floors, and make sure you get those baseboards.

By the time you’re done, you’ll be breathing clearer air. It’s too hot to feel cluttered.

DIY Barista!

Whether you get your pick-me-up from Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts, if you have the time, save some coin and make it yourself! There are several recipes on YouTube and TikTok, so experiment. This can be a group activity or a solo adventure, but either way, it will be worth the effort.

Rest and meditation.

Temperature changes can alter our energy and mood. We need to be mindful of our surroundings and listen to body cues. Create a peaceful environment by lowering the thermostat, lighting a candle, or putting on gentle music. Find a comfortable position, close your eyes, and slow your breathing, allowing thoughts to exist freely and without judgment. It’s okay if you become distracted; just redirect your mind if possible.

Friendship Bracelets.

They are not only for little girls or Taylor Swift concerts. Jewelry making can be a fun hobby or a girls’ night in activity! Get some charms, string, and a tutorial.

Morning walk.

Before the sun is fully out, get some Vitamin D and fresh air! There are beautiful trails throughout Georgia, but even a neighborhood stroll can be rewarding. Just take an allergy pill on the way out and wear sunscreen.

Indoor garden.

Are you missing the vibrant colors outside? Create your own garden with beginner-friendly plants, such as herbs, vegetables, and houseplants (Snake Plant, Pothos). Find or make containers that have drainage holes to prevent root rot, and use an indoor potting mix to ensure proper nutrition and moisture retention. Give them time and love to grow.

Binge your favorite show!

It may not be Gilmore Girl season, but there are some Spring equivalents.

Hart of Dixie features a fast-talking New Yorker navigating a small Southern Town, a warming cousin to Gilmore Girls.

Anne with an E is a lighthearted, romantic series, perfect for those spring vibes.

Jane the Virgin is a modern, witty series with multi-generational female bonds and a tight-knit community.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel features fast-paced, witty dialogue and lovely 1950s spring fashion. It follows the life of an affluent housewife whose life takes an unexpected turn when her husband leaves her.

Rollerskating!

Physical activity with air conditioning is the perfect combination for this hot Spring. Call your girlfriends, get your Boo, and head to a local rink! You’ll have to rent skates if you don’t have them, but there are discount days, so find the schedule, fall forward, and have fun.

The springtime is meant to be enjoyed, so however you spend your day, pace yourself and relax.