Spring Flowers Bloom Strength

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kennesaw chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“God bless the sweet girls

God bless the dream girls

God bless the queen girls that turn the other cheek girls

God bless the free girls

And, yes, God bless even the mean girls”

Most of us can attribute our favorite memories to the special women in our lives. Our mothers brought us warmth and stability; our sisters and aunties gave advice we probably take with a grain of salt. Even women we meet in the bathroom can be remembered as a safe space. Compliments we receive from other women just stick longer. There is an unspoken solidarity, a global sisterhood that transcends boundaries. So whether you’re grateful for many women, or just yourself, March is for us, ladies.

We are Mother Nature. Our petals may not bloom at the same rate as others, but they always come in beautifully. We are as resilient as we are resourceful. Communities rely on us for development, nurturing, and love. I am not solely talking about motherhood–that is only one avenue a woman can venture, though she is more capable. We have made strides in education, farming, entrepreneurship, and the arts. We are your scientists, models, leading doctors, fashion designers, and so much more.

When I think of the women in my life, none of us is the same. My grandma and mother are both teachers, but they have different aspirations: one in psychology, the other in writing and business. My sister and I are practically joined at the hip, yet she’s in animation, and I’m in public administration. My point is that every woman has a different talent and joy to share, and whether we grow as solitary flowers or as inflorescences, we all have a place in the garden.

We are Busy-Bees, and not just literally.

Although women make up half the labor force in the U.S., we deliver 2.5 times more unpaid emotional labor, often managing relationships, emotions, and household logistics. Due to societal norms, we have been put in a position where we often are left to cook, clean, and socialize. Even in job settings, we have to communicate more in projects and with our coworkers or team to be treated with respect. If we are too assertive, we are insensitive and unapproachable. Yet, if we are too endearing, we are working an angle. It’s a game not made for us to win. Nevertheless, we persist, and thanks to our communication skills, emotional intelligence, and creativity, we receive higher ratings than men across most effective leadership styles.

For us college girlies, we comprise roughly 60% of students in 2026. We are increasingly dominating enrollment in graduate, health, and social science programs; earning 40% percent more doctoral degrees, and almost twice as many master’s degress. When a woman knows what she wants, she does not waste time. She goes and gets it with grace and gumption, because let’s not mistake the world for kindness. There are still several barriers we face in receiving education and in the workforce. However, we are an unstoppable force, united and growing.

We are Wildflowers, Untameable Energy.

Flowers do not always grow in unison, nor do their colors always match. But they always matter. Whether you are bold or have a quiet strength, your feminine power is divine.