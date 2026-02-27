Sixty Days Have Taught Me…

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kennesaw chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Jalyn Lankford

Can you believe we are halfway through the Spring Semester? We are one step closer to that cap and gown and summertime fun– or more schoolwork for those brave enough to take on condensed classes. Time has a funny way of running ahead of schedule, so what are you playing catch-up in? Is that resolutions list collecting dust under your bed already, or are you already on to the next venture? If you’re the latter, bravo! I applaud your discipline and grit. Though if you’re like me and feel behind, know that 88% of people who set New Year’s Resolutions fail before February even begins (Girolimon, 2025). It’s not our fault. The end-of-year buzz creates unrealistic expectations of instant change. “New Year, New Me,” right? Good intentions fall flat without proper planning. There are better ways to set and stick to goals, so let me reveal what these sixty days in 2026 have taught me.

Become a Temporary Dreamer

Picture who you want to be and what matters most to you. Are you someone who values a quiet, stable life? Less interruptions, more quality time with loved ones. Or are you up for an adventure? Always on the move, making new connections and discoveries.

Next, do you appreciate the finer things in life? Luxurious jewelry, haute cuisine, exclusive events? Or, do you love cheap thrills, spontaneity, and collective fun?

I learned that I enjoy working collaboratively but also need time to myself. I enjoy being in nature, so I want to live in an area with plenty of Green Spaces and outdoor activities. I value quality items I can style and keep for a lifetime. Most importantly, I learned that I have high-functioning anxiety, so while I work well under pressure, I am actively finding ways to reduce my workload and meditate when stressed.

Tip: It’s good to journal these thoughts, so you can refer back to them when you’re discouraged or need a reminder!

Wake Up

If you woke up tomorrow and had/became everything you wanted, what would be different about your routine? Are you going to bed earlier? Taking French? Perhaps you’re now a plant person. In any case, it’s important to consider both the long-term and the short-term. If you only plan for the future, you’ll miss yourself growing in the present.

It took me the longest to realize I was punishing myself when I would only see my mistakes and what I hadn’t yet accomplished. If you view yourself this way, you’ll never catch up to that idealized version because you’ve created it as a concept rather than as a tangible development of who you already are.

Tip: Reward yourself for the in-between milestones! Create a small reward system that celebrates your small victories leading up to that major moment.

Set SMART Goals

Now that you have a clearer idea of what you’re looking for, let’s talk about how you’re getting there. Whether you’re a pen-and-paper girly or a digital rockstar, developing a step-by-step process will make your dreams a reality. SMART goals are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound. Think of something you want, break that down into small, consistent actions you can take, and track progress.

I am learning German, and instead of relying on Duolingo for the daily streak, I researched a manageable study and test schedule so that I can absorb the information and strengthen my skills.

Tip: Don’t try to tackle everything at once! This process is meant to reduce your nerves, not be overwhelming.

Remember Your Why

Redefining your life takes time and consistent work. Change cannot happen in familiarity, so naturally, there will be times of discomfort and adjustment. However, showing up for yourself is one of the bravest things you can do. You are choosing to tap into your greatness, which can expose vulnerabilities you never knew existed. My final two tips: Take this this time to surround yourself with those who encourage and hold you accountable. Also give yourself grace, and time to see a lasting difference. After all, we’re 20-something-year-olds. We have a whole lifetime to figure it out.