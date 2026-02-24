Signs You’re Actually Doing Better Than You Think in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kennesaw chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College has a way of making even the most capable students feel like they’re constantly falling short. Someone is always getting a better internship, higher grades, more involved, more productive, more everything. It’s so easy to look around and compare your journey to others, making you feel like you’re not doing “enough”. Whatever that looks like.

But growth in college doesn’t always look like a perfect GPA or resume. Sometimes growth is quiet, small changes.

If you’ve been feeling behind, stressed, or “not enough”, here are some signs you’re actually doing better than you think.

You’re Showing Up Consistently

It might not feel great all the time, but showing up matters more than you realize. You’re attending class even when you’re tired. You’re turning in assignments even if they’re not perfect. You’re asking questions when you don’t understand something. You seek resources to aid your success because the truth is – you can’t do it alone! That’s the consistency that builds discipline, resilience, and long term success in and out of the classroom.

College isn’t about having everything figured out. It’s about staying committed even on the days where you doubt yourself. Showing up is more than half of the battle, and the quickest way to progress.

You’re Learning From Your Mistakes

Maybe you didn’t do well on a test. Maybe you mismanaged your time. Maybe you procrastinated and regretted it.

Instead of quitting you evaluate what went wrong, how you can do things differently moving forward. That’s where growth comes in. Studying differently, going to office hours, and adjusting essential habits is the key to success.

Failing once doesn’t mean you’re failing in life, it means you’re learning how to navigate. The ability to reflect and adapt is far more valuable than getting everything right the first time.

You’re Taking Care of Your Mental Health

In a culture that glorifies grind and burnout, choosing rest is power.

Maybe you went to therapy, or journaled, or went on a walk instead of forcing yourself to study while being overwhelmed. Maybe you said no to something that’s going to drain you.

These small acts of self care are essential to protecting your well-being which in turn set you up for a greater success than running yourself into the ground, trying to make everything happen at once.

Taking care of your mental health shows maturity, self awareness and makes your achievements sustainable; not just temporary.

You’re Building Relationships

You’ve made friends who support you. You’ve introduced yourself to a professor. You’ve joined organizations aligned with your personal and/or academic interests. You’ve started networking, even if it feels awkward!

Making friends who support you is vital when you’re experiencing stressful situations and need someone to lean on. The people you meet now may become future coworkers, collaborators, references, or lifelong friends. Building those connections shows emotional intelligence and initiative — qualities that aren’t always visible but are incredibly powerful.

You Care

Here’s the biggest sign you’re doing better than you think: you care.

You care about your grades. You care about your future. You care about being better. The fact that you worry about not doing enough means you’re already putting in more effort than you give yourself credit for.

Progress in college isn’t always loud. Sometimes it’s simply choosing to keep going.

So for all the girls that are tired but still trying…

You’re not behind. You’re becoming.