The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kennesaw chapter.

I’m a proud plant mom to many different plants that require several different methods of care. Some are very low maintenance while others demand so much attention. But at the end of the day, fall weather has my full attention on all of my plants. Here’s how I make sure my plants stay happy and healthy even when the sun isn’t shining as much.

Rearranging the plants

When fall comes around the first thing I do is rearrange. While rearranging I keep two things in mind: sunlight and temperature. All of my plants that demand direct sunlight are relocated to the spot with the most sunlight to ensure they get at least a little bit of what they need. The other plants that only need indirect sunlight are safe where they are, but if they are close to the window or under a vent of some sort, they get moved as well. Most plants have a temperature requirement; if that plant stays in a temperature that isn’t good for them too long you can endanger their health and stunt their growth!

Treating the Plant soil

During the summer, I love to let my plants sit outside and get fresh air. This is great and all, but with being outside comes the pesky bugs that like to get into the soil of my plants. In the warmer months, my plants produce enough nutrients to sustain themselves and fight off parasites and bugs. But when production declines, they are much more susceptible to the little nuisances in their soil. So when the plants come in for fall, the bugs get kicked out! This is best for both the plant and me. They get to keep as much nutrients as possible and I get rid of any creepy crawlers.

adjusting the plant watering schedule

Over the years, I’ve learned just how vital watering is to plants during the fall and winter. In spring and summer, the sun is shining more which means more photosynthesis and more water absorption. But in the fall, photosynthesis levels drop drastically and there isn’t a need for as much water. It’s very important to keep an eye on when your plant needs to be watered and when it doesn’t; if you don’t, you run the risk of overwatering your plant which creates so many more problems for you and your plant. But you also want to make sure that they are still getting water. Underwatering is just as big of a problem as overwatering.

plant Fertilizer

Fertilizing was one of those things I had heard of but never really understood. I knew people fertilized crops and vegetables, but indoor plants? No way. But there is a way, and turns out it’s so beneficial for your plant. Fertilizing your plants during fall helps to prepare them for the dropping of temperatures in winter. When you fertilize your plant, you’re gifting them so many nutrients that they’ll be without for months. This makes your plant hardier during the colder months and optimizes its chance for good health and survival. Think of fertilizer like a protein bar but for plants!

Positive plant environment

My grandmother tells me that plants are beings of energy; whatever we put into their atmosphere, they pick up immediately. While this isn’t a science-supported claim, giving your plants lots of love and encouraging words never hurts. But doing this also tends to make us feel good, and when we are in a positive mood, we are more likely to tend to our plants properly and frequently. Our plants are reflections of us; as Zora Neal Hurston once said, “Trees and plants always look like the people they live with.”