This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kennesaw chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you remember the first time you put on lipstick? Maybe a bright red the first go around. It’s okay, we’ve all looked like a clown when trying on our mother’s makeup. But the initial amazement we felt when drawing color on our faces will never grow old. Wonder met YouTube tutorials for achieving that perfect smoky eye or rainbow eyeshadow gradient. When did we stop wanting to look like mermaids or Winx fairies? No shade to the clean girl aesthetic, but makeup is also meant to be fun. Whether we’re chasing that 2016 or Y2K nostalgia, the makeup trends have caught on to our need to reimagine the world in vivid color.

I cannot be the only one who remembers Zara Larsson from before last year. “Lush Life” is not new, but Zara Larsson’s rebranding is. Her title track, “Midnight Sun,” has skyrocketed since its June 2025 release, playing on nostalgic colors and summer thrills. Thanks to her rebranding, “Lush Life” was reborn as a fun, dance-along track, attracting the attention of newer and OG fans. Even during the holidays, Zara Larsson kept her beach vibes with a Santa sashay, and somehow it wasn’t weird.

We’ve seen other pop girly rebrandings, such as Sabrina Carpenter’s adorable bedazzled heart cutouts and shiny corsets. Fashion and makeup go hand-in-hand. But what in television?

Say it with me, glitter is for the girls, gays, theys, and secure guys. Thanks to Euphoria, we can all cry shiny tears. Euphoria managed to merge fierceness and fairycore with a few rhinestones, star-shaped acne patches, and sharp eyeliners.

These pop culture influences have touched on what is needed right now: joy. We can make and find collective joy out of the simplest of things. Especially for those of us in college, it can be hard to find a balance between whimsical and professional. We are expected to find ourselves while simultaneously getting a big-girl job and growing up. But growing up does not mean glowing down. There is a time and place for every version of you, so don’t lose your inner child in the process of maturing.

If you want to incorporate more color and shimmer into your life, here are some tips!

Match your aesthetic.

Just because Zara wears bright neon colors doesn’t mean you have to stop liking pastels or gray tones. Pick up on the makeup techniques you like most, and add your flair. Maybe that looks like a bold lip liner/gloss combo. Maybe it’s blush-blindness. Either way, it’s cute.

Identify your undertone.

Understanding color theory is a game-changer! From being scared to wear green, to now searching for earth-tone palettes, finding your color season will make all the difference and increase your confidence.

If you need to find your shade match and learning more about color theory, I recommend watching Monica Ravi-Conway’s videos! She has in-depth explanations on makeup composition and how to achieve any look with your sk in tone.

Take baby steps.

No need to rush into full glam. Try playing with eyeliner art, or choosing a different mascara color. On days I want to appear softer, I go for a lighter brown mascara than my usual black. Is it subtle? Yes, but does it change the entire energy of my appearance? Absolutely.

4. Have fun! Makeup is about exploration, not perfection. Everyone has a different way of creating a specific look, so don’t feel the need to compete or compare. Just practice and enjoy the moment. Whether you maintain a simple base or go wild with highlighter, don’t let anyone else tell you how to feel like you.